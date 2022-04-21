Have You Tried These Six Indian Summer Coolers?

As the scorching heat beats down on the Indian plains, crowds swell around the road-side vendors selling popular summer coolers such as Jal Jeera, Soda Shikhanji, Lassi or simply Nimboo Pani. Variations of Chaas or Sambharam are often added to meal plans.

Jal jeera is one of the most popular summer drinks Image credit - Shutterstock

Interestingly, India has a tradition of preparing summer coolers from fruits, herbs and milk-based products. Some of the coolers, such as Chaas, have regional variations and are known by many names. Even households may differ in their ways of preparations or have their own special spices and condiments to add. However, these are not only easy to prepare at home but have health benefits too, and can help you cut down on fizzy drinks.

Take a dive into India’s repertoire of traditional non-alcoholic summer coolers with these six distinct drinks. Most of these drinks are also available at the roadside vendors’ stalls or served in local restaurants.

Aam Panna

Aam Panna is a popular summer drink in India Image credit: Shutterstock

Summer in the Indian plains is synonymous with mangoes. So it is not surprising that the fruit is used to make a most refreshing drink, Aam Panna, also known as Kairi Panna or Kairi Sharbat. It is essentially made by blending the pulp of green (unripe) mango with a dash of black salt, spices, and sugar, a spring of mint. In many places, especially Maharashtra, roadside vendors will give you the option of having it with plain water or soda.

Kokum Sharbat

Kokum sharbat is popular along the Konkan coast of India Image credit - Shutterstock

One of the best summer coolers you can have along the Konkan coast of India is the kokum sharbat. The outer cover of the red fruit of the Garcinia indica plant is dried and used as a souring agent. Usually the drink is prepared by blending the semi-dry fruit covering and then adding sugar syrup to it along with spices. But you may also buy the ready-made drink from the market.

Nannari Sharbat

Nannari or ananthamoola has medicinal propeerties too Image credit - Shutterstock

A popular drink mostly sold by street vendors across southern India, can this be India’s own root beer (non-alcoholic of course)? Usually sold in shops selling Ayurvedic ingredients, Nannari (often called Indian Sarsaparilla) roots are known for their cooling effect. The roots are boiled in water to extract the juice; the extract is cooled and sugar and lemon juice added to it. To save time, you may also buy bottled Nannari syrup.

Imli ka Amlana

This little known drink from Rajasthan, simple to prepare, is excellent to quench your thirst during the hot summer. It is usually prepared by making tamarind water (blending soaked tamarind pulp and water) to which powdered pepper and cardamom are added along with salt or rock salt. Like most summer coolers, it has to be served chilled.

Jigarthanda

While the name of the drink and how it came to be so popular in the Tamil Nadu temple town are topics for the food researchers to delve into, you cannot come away from Madurai without having tasted Jigarthanda. The concoction is basically made by mixing almond gum, sarsaparilla root syrup and sugar in milk, to which one may add Basundi and/or ice-cream.

Piyush



Widely popular in Maharashtra and Gujarat, this is made by mixing shrikhand (a traditional milk-based dessert) or yoghurt with chaas. Saffron, cardamom and other flavoursome ingredients are added to the creamy concoction over which a layer of crushed dry fruits is added.