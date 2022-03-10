Tea Lovers Unite at Mister Chai 

If there’s one thing that unites our country, it is the mutual love for chai. Despite it being made in different forms, quantities and flavours, a single cup is enough to turn one’s mood around for the day. And keeping this in mind, Mister Chai, a first of a kind tea restaurant in the heart of the capital city at Shangri-La Eros hotel, has brought in their new menu. And we sampled this new menu one afternoon and here is what we found out.



Spearheading the culinary operations is Executive Chef Gagandeep Singh Sawhney who has placed his focus on creating a menu focussed on regional dishes with a modern twist. Doing justice to the evening chai — which is not just a cup of tea — a series of savoury and sweet snacks are also a part of the menu. Chef Sawhney and his team have managed to create a near perfect, authentic tapri experience within the confines of the property.

A selection of samosas at the outpost

Tasting Notes

We began with a humble cup of tapri vali chai, which struck the right chords upon its first sip. On the side were typical regional Indian snacks, namak pare, shakar pare and gur pare. As for the accompaniments we went for the not-so-humble raj kachori. Loaded with curd, chutneys and flavour, one street style serving was enough to get us hooked. Next in line were butter chicken samosas and bread pakoras. We also went ahead with the Mumbai Masala club sandwich to relish the street-style flavours of maximum city. The details in flavours, as well as presentation is what stands out on all items of the menu. We also topped off the savoury items with some mouth-watering desserts (more on that later). As for the varieties of chai, one can choose from the quintessential Indian variants or can opt for the various in house custom blends as well as varieties of black teas, green teas, oolong teas, herbal teas and regional teas. The new menu also offers patrons an assortment of pastries, cakes, breads, macarons, and handcrafted chocolates such as Passion Fruit Eclair, Manjari Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Nutella Cupcakes, and Blueberry Crumble Muffin amidst other things.

The new menu featuring regional Indian snacks

What we’d go back for

While we cherished most of the things on the menu, we’d definitely be heading back for the Masaledaar Aloo Chaat and the Raj Kachori. Defining true street style and earthy flavours, both the dishes stood out for their Dilli ki Chaat factor. Their fulfilling portion sizes also deserve a special mention. Coming to the desserts our pick is the Biscoff Cheese Slice — not too sweet and whipped to perfection.

Info

Mister Chai

Shangri-La Eros Hotel, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Pocket pinch: Rs1500 plus taxes for two