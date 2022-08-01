WI Vs IND, 2nd T20I, Live Score: West Indies Bowl First Against India

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second T20 International on Monday. It's a delayed start due to delays in crucial team luggage arriving into Saint Kitts and Nevis from Trinidad.

Both the sides made one change each in their respective playing XIs. Keemo Paul in for Shamarh Brooks in the Windies XI, and Avesh Khan replaced Ravi Bishnoi for India.

West Indies XI : Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

India XI : Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

After blanking the West Indies 3-0 in the preceding ODIs, India started the five-match T20I series with a 68-run win Tarouba, Trinidad on Friday.

Veteran Dinesh Karthik hit a 19-ball 41 in a man-of-the-match award-winning performance. Skipper Rohit Sharma, however, was the top scorer (64 off 44) as India posted 190/6.

Young pacer Arshdeep Singh then claimed two wickets to help restrict the Windies to 122/8. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi also claimed a brace each. Shamarh Brooks was the Windies' top score, 20 of 15.