Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

WI Vs IND, 2nd T20I, Live Score: West Indies Bowl First Against India

India will look to take a 2-0 lead against the West Indies. Follow WI vs IND, 2nd T20I live cricket score and updates.

India lead the West Indies 1-0 in the five-match series. Follow WI vs IND, 2nd T20I live score.
India lead the West Indies 1-0 in the five-match series. Follow WI vs IND, 2nd T20I live score. Photo: BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 10:50 pm

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second T20 International on Monday.  It's a delayed start due to delays in crucial team luggage arriving into Saint Kitts and Nevis from Trinidad.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

Both the sides made one change each in their respective playing XIs. Keemo Paul in for Shamarh Brooks in the Windies XI, and Avesh Khan replaced Ravi Bishnoi for India.

West Indies XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs India, 2nd T20I: Watch WI Vs IND Cricket Match Live

WI Vs IND, T20I Series: India Start Favourites Against West Indies - Stats Preview

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

After blanking the West Indies 3-0 in the preceding ODIs, India started the five-match T20I series with a 68-run win Tarouba, Trinidad on Friday.

Veteran Dinesh Karthik hit a 19-ball 41 in a man-of-the-match award-winning performance. Skipper Rohit Sharma, however, was the top scorer (64 off 44) as India posted 190/6.

Young pacer Arshdeep Singh then claimed two wickets to help restrict the Windies to 122/8. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi also claimed a brace each. Shamarh Brooks was the Windies' top score, 20 of 15.

Tags

Sports Cricket Live India's Tour Of West Indies India National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Basseterre Rohit Sharma Nicholas Pooran Live Cricket Scores
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read