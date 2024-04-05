Sports

Sports World Live: Reaction To Rafael Nadal's Monte Carlo Pull Out

Welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action for Friday, April 5, 2024. The biggest news that came in was the pull out of tennis star Rafael Nadal from Monte Carlo Masters as we near the clay court season. In cricket, it's the South Indian Derby as Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome Chennai Super Kings in match 18 of the IPL 2024. Reaction the matches in the English Premier League with Liverpool up against Sheffield United and Manchester United away to Chelsea. Furthermore, there's the build-up the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. Get all the live scores and updates from the sporting world, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
4 April 2024
4 April 2024
Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters. AP

EPL: Liverpool Win, CFC Vs Man Utd Level At HT

Advertisement

Sports Live Blog, April 5, 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action for Friday, April 5, 2024. The biggest news that came in was the pull out of tennis star Rafael Nadal from Monte Carlo Masters as we near the clay court season. In cricket, it's the South Indian Derby as Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome Chennai Super Kings in match 18 of the IPL 2024. Reaction the matches in the English Premier League with Liverpool up against Sheffield United and Manchester United away to Chelsea. Furthermore, there's the build-up the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. Get all the live scores and updates from the sporting world, right here.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony