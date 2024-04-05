Sports

Sports World Live: Reaction To Rafael Nadal's Monte Carlo Pull Out

Welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action for Friday, April 5, 2024. The biggest news that came in was the pull out of tennis star Rafael Nadal from Monte Carlo Masters as we near the clay court season. In cricket, it's the South Indian Derby as Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome Chennai Super Kings in match 18 of the IPL 2024. Reaction the matches in the English Premier League with Liverpool up against Sheffield United and Manchester United away to Chelsea. Furthermore, there's the build-up the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. Get all the live scores and updates from the sporting world, right here