The Enigmatic Dance Of Malimma Sen

With each revelation, Aisha felt a deeper connection to Malimma's spirit, as though the legendary dancer was guiding her from beyond the veil of death. And as the first light of dawn broke through the darkness, illuminating the chamber with a soft golden glow, Aisha realized that she had uncovered more than just the secrets of the shahi mahal—she had discovered the true power of love, friendship, and the enduring legacy of those who came before.