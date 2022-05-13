Will Quitriam Finance (QTM) Make New Presale Record and Join Filecoin (FIL) and Ethereum (ETH)?

Presale is considered to be an ideal opportunity to invest in an up-and-coming token. This fintech advice comes rightfully as the tokens are available at a discounted price during the presale phase. If the token fits your financial aspirations, you could include it in your portfolio at a low value and wait for it to provide you with potentially exponential profits.

Quitriam Finance (QTM) is a promising cryptocurrency and is available in its presale phase. The token has shown a hike in its value by a whopping 91%. This could be all the signs you need to invest in a presale. For more evidence, it would be good to look at the history of presales in the crypto arena.

The Historical Presale of Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin is a public, open-source cryptocurrency and digital payment system designed to be a blockchain-based cooperative digital storage and data retrieval technique. Filecoin raised $52 million in a private presale in September 2017. They raised an additional $205.8 million in a public ICO later, for a total of $257 million. This is the highest ICO amount ever.

The Filecoin price prediction from crypto analysts predicts a value of $27.74 in May of this year. The long-term price forecast indicates that it might be worth as much as $29.40 by May 2023, before dropping to $40.89 by May 2024. The Filecoin price is predicted to touch $38.96 in 2025 and rise to $90.39 in 2030. However, these predictions are subject to fluctuations in the market and one must do their research before making a decision.

Ethereum’s (ETH) Shot to Fame

Ethereum (ETH) is another famous crypto token that has a great backstory of a golden presale phase. Ethereum (ETH) launched at the value of $0.001 during its presale and rose to $2.50 in just two months. To put that into perspective, investors who invested $1000 in Ethereum at the early stage raised their money to nearly $249,900 profit in just a few weeks.

Ever since its successful presale phase, Ethereum ETH has evolved into the second biggest cryptocurrency ever.

Why invest in Quitriam Finance (QTM)?

Quitriam Finance could prove to be the future of cryptocurrency as it is a well-rounded token that includes various desirable crypto features. QTM uses smаrt contracts and tokens to transform traditional finance's old-school components into trustworthy and transparent practices. Quitriam Finance, as a multichain network, solves the problems of other Ethereum-based DEXs. Users will be able to exchange tokens at a rate of greater than 50,000 transactions per second for a cost of less than $0.00001 per transaction, enabling efficient and rapid transactions. This is a feature that more and more crypto enthusiasts are seeking nowadays. The users can also stake their QTM tokens to earn passive income.

This could be your chance to invest in a presale phase and make unimaginable and timely profits!

