Rugs In Style: Indian Handmade Carpets Manufacturing Brand With A Little History And A Lot Of Styles

Rugs are to our houses what shoes are to a well-dressed ensemble as both works on the same principle. Shoes can make or break an ensemble, and in some cases, rugs can even outshine or ruin your house decor. They have the potential to completely transform the look and feel of space especially if they have been purchased from a handmade manufacturer. One such renowned name in the handmade carpet industry is Rugs In Style, which offers varied options in rugs to decor your house with the goodness of giving better air quality.

The organisation began its extraordinary baby steps as a trading firm in a residential flat of roughly 800 sq. ft in 2010, laying the foundation for the ongoing journey. The once-baby company has grown up to deliver its expertise to over 65 countries throughout the world and has its own infrastructure spread around 180,000 sqft in Delhi-NCR, and Panipat. Today, Rugs In Style is a well-known name in the handmade carpet industry as a Fully Compliant Factory having all kinds of international certifications. It has its own design, development, manufacturing, and marketing groups that produce a full range of floor coverings, mostly carpets and bathroom rugs, that are admired all over the world. Mass merchants, department stores, catalogue firms, and chain retailers are all targets for the brand.

The company was founded by Amit Chauhan and Om Prakash as a trading firm with the aim to provide its customers with a set of aesthetically pleasing yet affordable and efficient products. Rugs In Style has a great reputation for providing devoted services, individualised personal attention, and high-quality results. Today, RIS has all set of social compliance certifications like BSCI, SA8000 & OEKOTEX. Rugs in Style makes a statement about the company's standards by paying special attention to quality control at every step of the manufacturing process and beyond. RIS is also an ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & ISO 45001 certified company setting its own set of standards.

Talking about his journey the founder of Rugs In Style, Amit Chauhan says, “ In my opinion, rugs are something that can blend in with your decor or make a statement by introducing an element of surprise. I have always been focused on uplifting Indian traditions and culture before a global audience. With RIS, we are trying to attain the position globally infusing the Indian culture through developing designs on rugs or carpets.” Co-founder, Om Prakash Says” Over the year, we have maintained a loyal customer base as people have built trust in our brand as we focus on producing quality products. The best part which we boast on is that – the very 1st client is still our client and our 1st supplier is still our valued supplier, this is the type of trust we have gained down the line of our growth story”. Having immense experience in carpets and rugs manufacturing, the duo has been supplying to the clients, who seek uncompromising standards of quality and finish worldwide. The personalised attention to quality control at every step of the manufacturing process and beyond makes Rugs in Style a statement about the standards the company upholds.

With upcoming trends in home decor, Rugs In Style always keep themselves up-to-date with the designs that customer seeks and leave no stone unturned to satisfy the clients. After marking territory with its name & fame in the carpet industry, the duo-Amit & Om, are now ready to create a milestone in the retail industry focussing ethnic wear segment for women, with its new brand acquisition “KIAASA”, a local fashion label focused on serving Indian customers' ethnic wear demands. It embraces diversity and celebrates differences of every kind irrespective of their style, size, or spending power, it offers women comfort with style. Its been a year of growth for KIAASA, which now has 100 stores in over 60 cities.



