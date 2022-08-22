Ravi Kewalramani Flies High With His Ever-Growing Real Estate Company RK Mumbai Realtors

The company has aced the real estate market, being around since 1988, having done outstandingly well around this sphere.



The real estate industry is huge and has been growing at an exponential pace since the past many decades. A few industry professionals have done exceptionally well around this space, Ravi Kewalramani being one of them. He is a second generation real estate advisor who heads his more than three decade old real estate company 'RK Mumbai Realtors', which has done extensive work in the area of purchase and sale of commercial and residential properties that covers areas from Bandra to Andheri in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

'RK Mumbai Realtors' was established in 1988 by Mr. Chandru Kewalramani, who took the company's standing to towering heights within a span of few years. Today, the company is led by his son Ravi Kewalramani who has catapulted the real estate company skywards with his expertise which has created their strong reputation in the Mumbai real estate market like no one else. It's interesting to know how Ravi, who has spent more than a decade in the USA, from 2000 to 2011, got his company to such towering heights of success after taking over its reins.

Ravi says that the explosion of the digital medium, especially social media, has played a big role in getting businesses to reach their target audiences to a great extent, and he has utilized this powerful medium to get his real estate company known amongst the right user base. On his astounding success, Ravi says, "I have always been passionate about real estate, and have taken a keen interest in knowing architecture and interior designs executed across the globe, so when it came to choosing the right career option, there was nothing better than real estate as I was always inclined towards it, and it also runs in the blood. It was just a matter of time, backed by hard work, which took RK Mumbai Realtors to such dizzying heights of success."

Ravi Kewalramani has had the privilege to work for not only television and movie celebrities, but also a few princes and maharajas whose identity he has kept under wraps owing to privacy and security reasons. Today, the social media is abuzz with Ravi and his real estate company's posts, which he keeps uploading regularly, and surprisingly he has also become a social media star having a huge following which has reached more than 200K followers on Instagram, and more than 25K on YouTube. His simple approach in showcasing properties has won him a massive following, which has helped his company grow further. What's more, he gets recognised on streets, which proves he is no less than a celebrity now.

Ravi says that he has a systematic way of working things, as he chooses projects which are genuine and have a clear title. Moreover, he inspects all the documents and goes through a dozen preliminary checks to ensure that his clients get the best deal. "We have a set of independent lawyers and firms who look after the legal documentation that ensures client's safety when it comes to their investments," says Ravi, who says that his company is built on relationships, and with every deal, he builds one with his clients for a lifetime.

