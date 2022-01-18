Know About Vaishnavism With Acharya Pundrik Goswami

As the heir of the Sriman Madhva Gaudeshwar-Vaishnava Peetham, Pundrik Goswami is the respectable son of H.H. Sribhuti Krishna Goswami. Listeners can gain from his teachings on various Vaishnava texts such as the Bhagavad-gita, Ramayana, and Sri Chaitanya Charitamrita since he is treading in his predecessors' footsteps and attempting to reach as many people throughout the globe as possible with Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's message.

Acharya Pundrik Goswami, is a learned and leading spiritual guru from the Madhva-Gaudiya School of the Gopal Bhatt Goswami tradition who founded the well known Radha-Raman temple, Vrindavan. Gopal Bhatt Goswami was one of the 6 main disciples of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Along with the United States and Canada, he has also delivered Katha in the United Kingdom and Italy. Devotees are enamoured with him since he is conversant in English, along with Hindi, Brij and Sanskrit. Sri Pundrik Goswami Ji is a master in imparting Katha and is particularly adept at reciting extremely long words and phrases smoothly and without hesitation, leaving his audience enthralled. Since he was seven years old, he has been giving speeches.

The teachings of Pundrik Maharaj are largely motivated by the Vaishnavism school of thought. Awe-inspiring interpretations of the magnificent Hari Lila and perfect translations of long sentences are his trademarks. He is renowned for his ambrosial talks on the Srimad Bhagavatam. In his Bhagwat lectures, he has often drawn comparisons between death and any other merry occasion, saying that people should not sorrow for death.

It is difficult to not be afraid of death as long as one is attached to one's physical existence. With each day of spiritual development, the dread of death fades, until the soul is completely free of all thoughts of death. The flames of laalsa/viraha/lobh/vyakulta/restlessness surge up when the devotee's consciousness grows increasingly devoted to Shri Hari. Now, all he can concentrate on is getting closer to Shri Hari. As a result, he is unable to eat, sleep, or engage in any other pleasures. When the flames of devotion burn brighter, the devotee has fewer connections to this world or his own body. Acharya explains that with his disassociation from the body, it is possible that if you punched an accomplished devotee in the face, he would not curse you or feel any pain.

In his lectures surrounding the Valmiki Ramayana, Acharya Pundrik Maharaj has thrown light on how it actually a tale filled with both love and anguish. He elaborated that Lord Ram’s father merely wanted him to be an able king, but his mother made him a man who had utmost propriety in his conduct.

Acharya’s mesmerizing lectures on human behaviours and their lack of cognizance of their emotions can sometimes act both as a shield and as a sword. He derives his findings from ancient scriptures, Gita and epics of Mahabharata and Ramayana. It is through his knowledge in spirituality and motivation that he aims to help us overcome the formation of negative ideas and strengthen our inner consciousness so that we may calmly and optimistically keep fighting.

He has launched numerous initiatives for the enlightenment of children and young adults. One of them is the International Gopal Clubs, an organisation dedicated to spreading Krishna awareness across the world. Radha Vrindesh Ji temple in Jalandhar, as well as a number of other temples around the nation, have been accredited to him.

The tradition of spiritual discourses in his family has been continuing since 38 generations. His father, grandfather and great grandfather have been very well recognised spiritual scholars. The family had ashrams till Lahore and Multan pre-partition India.

Acharya Pundrik Goswami has also taken education in Oxford university and studied Bachelors in sociology from Delhi University as well. He has been giving spiritual discourses on Ramayan, Srimadbhagwatam, Bhagwad Geeta and Chaitanya Charitamrit since the age of 7.



He is a regular speaker at TED Talk. He has been invited to speak various universities including prestigious Birmingham and Princeton universities.

He is regularly invited as a motivational speaker by various corporatee including Birla group, Bajaj, Binani etc.

Follow Acharya Pundrik Goswami on:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

