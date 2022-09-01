HUH EXCHANGE (HUH) TO BE THE TOP DEX IN THE INDUSTRY, WHILE PANCAKESWAP AND POLKADOT STEADILY IMPROVE

Cryptocurrencies have added immense amounts of value to the lives of their users and just like other industries, those who add value are usually the ones who succeeded. HUH Exchange (HUH), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Polkadot (DOT) are very good examples of this and users can see the success they have enjoyed because they are useful and provide a service to their communities and the DeFi industry at large.

HUH Exchange (HUH)

HUH Network (HUH), a layer 1 blockchain with EVM compatibility, wants to provide its users and others with an important tool to improve their DeFi experience: a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) platform. The HUH Network (HUH) is a very powerful blockchain and with the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm, it already provides very fast and low-cost transactions to its users. Transactions are performed with the HUH token (HUH) and this will be the native pair for swapping with other tokens on the HUH Exchange (HUH). As an added incentive to use the HUH token (HUH), rewards will be given for trades performed using them.

A major part of the HUH Exchange (HUH) will be the UI/UX design. Bad designs are common for DEXs because of all the information they have to put in front of the user. However, beginners won't need or understand most of the information a veteran would use and all that clutter might chase them away. HUH Exchange (HUH) is a well-designed and powerful DEX that can meet the needs of anyone in the industry, and it has the potential to become one of the biggest DEXs in the crypto industry.

If you purchase HUH Exchange (HUH) with USDT TRC-20 and BNB/BSC, you will receive a 16% bonus for using USDT TRC-20 and a 15% bonus for using BNB/BSC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap is a DEX that runs on the BNB Smart Chain. The PancakeSwap ecosystem makes use of the PancakeSwap (CAKE) token. PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a BEP-20 token whose main purpose is to incentivize users to provide liquidity to the PancakeSwap DEX. The CAKE token also has other uses within PancakeSwap like swapping, yield farming, governance voting, and staking.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is the most popular and most visited DEX on the BNB Smart Chain with thousands of daily visitors. Because it runs on the BNB Smart Chain, PancakeSwap has very low transaction fees and lightning-fast transaction speeds. This is one of the main reasons why a lot of traders prefer PancakeSwap to other competing DEXs and now with its NFT support, more users are expected to join the PancakeSwap community.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot was built and launched in 2020 by Parity under the direction of Dr. Gavin Wood, an Ethereum (ETH) co-founder, and Dr. Jutta Steiner, a former head of security for the Ethereum (ETH) foundation. Polkadot wants to promote interoperability across multiple blockchains by letting independent blockchains communicate and perform transactions without the need for a third party. To achieve this, Polkadot has its main network called the relay chain and other parallel blockchains known as parachains. The relay chain is in charge of keeping the whole system together.

The Polkadot (DOT) token is the native cryptocurrency of the Polkadot (DOT) blockchain and it can be used as a governance token and for staking. Polkadot offers users all the benefits that have made Ethereum (ETH) a beloved blockchain without all the problems that hamper it. Polkadot (DOT) is easily scalable, customizable, and easily upgradable and as the need to bring specialized blockchains increases, the need for Polkadot (DOT) will rise too.

These cryptos were not just created for their founders to make money, they were created to solve problems and improve the lives of their respective communities and HUH Exchange (HUH) has so much to offer to its users. The ability to add value is one of the main hallmarks of a DeFi project that will succeed.

