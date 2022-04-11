Homeless In Kenya To Pursue My Dreams In Business

Calvin had been associated with a network marketing company which has an assortment of coffee products. However, Calvin is not a coffee drinker and on that, he often says, “Does the owner of a dog food ever consume dog food to earn money out of it?”

Owing to his entrepreneurship skills, Calvin had been performing well in the conservative UK market but realized there was still so much room for improvement to achieve his dreams in business. To which Calvin was told by his partners boast about the cumulative enormous results that they were getting from abroad.

Soon Calvin and his team realized that UK probably would not help them gain their life changing results or any grand success, for that matter. Therefore, they were headstrong to strive for more and out of their explorative desire, they took a leap of faith to leave for Kenya.

Kenya being a country that Calvin and his team had no previous history or origin from, some of his mentors were there on business and his some of his partners were there as they have origin and family there.

Calvin's family also started questioning him about his career choice that he’s been switching to, but Calvin made up his mind and was headstrong to leave for Kenya.

With some money that he made from the UK market, he was confident to be able to survive, sustain & flourish in Kenya.

Soon their new chapter unfolded and their journey started at the new city of their dreams. In the first week, they were spending money on cabs and living lavish.

Instead of saving money by taking public transport, Calvin began spending on travel, lifestyle & food beyond limit.

While going to Kenya, Calvin was adamant that he would collect sign ups and expanding would be full-swing, but soon found out that their venture was on a prelaunch stage, which precisely sums-up that they would not be paid a single penny until the country product launch.

This is when their story took an absolute U-turn. Reflecting on their defeat, they realized that their accommodation rent was getting overdue, and hence their water and electricity facility was withdrawn. Their survival instincts kicked in for Calvin and his team and they started finding substitutes to keep up with basic needs for coping up with life’s pace.

Whether it is the broken hose to wash or electricity points at parking lot to charge vitals (such as laptops, mobile phones, etc.) or even bringing a microwave to warm food for eating, they experienced what it takes to have toll on their life.

To top it all, for a third month they were late with payment, and the landlord kicked Calvin and his team out and living life of a homeless, for days and nights, is worse than any nightmare, they could have ever dreamt of. This meant that they now had barely any money, survived on the few clothes they managed to take before being made homeless and bouncing around from cockroach infested hotels to rat infested.

Calvin and his team somehow managed to collect some money, borrowing from friends and family to survive. Ten months and majority were with little to nothing. A lot was hidden from Calvins loved ones but Calvin’s mother was the biggest contributor although did not know the suffering Calvin was enduring as he kept it from her. Calvin and his team made no money, only dreamy eyes looking ahead for ray of hope and ample thoughts paving way for a bright new beginning.

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.”

