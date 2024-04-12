Grand National Betting Sites 2024: Tips, Runners & How To Bet

Fitzdares offers promotions on the biggest sporting events in the UK, including the Grand National. For example, new customers interested in Grand National betting have the opportunity to earn 50% of their first day losses back – up to £501.

Apart from promotions, the sportsbook delivers a safe, reliable, and trustworthy place to bet on the Grand National, with good customer support that follows through on user’s queries.

Highlights:

Variety of Betting Markets: Fitzdares offers a great variety of betting markets and the odds are competitive across the board. User-Friendly Platform: Fitzdares has a modern-looking website that is easy to navigate. Adding selections to your bet slip is easy to navigate, as is combining different types of bets. Safe and Secure: Fitzdares is fully safe and legal for customers to sign up on the site.

#5. Betfred – Most Experienced Grand National Betting Platform

Betfred has a global betting experience dating back to the 1960s and is one of the largest sportsbooks in the UK. They offer largely fair and competitive odds. Their years of experience have formed them into one of the top sports betting sites in the UK and a great place for Grand National betting. It’s super easy to sign up at his bookie as they offer a step-by-step guide for how to sign up and place your bets.

Betfred offers a variety of sports betting options, boosted by a User-Friendly Interface. This includes dedicated mobile apps for iOS and Android devices and a user-friendly interface. They also provide special promotional campaigns and daily odds boosts.

Highlights:

Bonuses and Promotions: Betfred is known for its unique and fun promotions. They offer a “£105 on Fred” welcome offer for newly registered users in select states. They also offer daily odds boosts in favour of the bettor. Grand National Specific Offers: Betfred offers specific promotions for the Grand National. They also offer a “No Runner No Bet” offer, where if your selection fails to start the race, you would get your stake returned.

#6. Tote – Best For Tote Betting

Tote offers both spread and fixed-odds betting from the same account, which are available throughout the Grand National meeting at Aintree and for the big race itself. As its name implies, Tote sportsbook specialises in ‘tote’ betting. This refers to a type of betting pool where all the bets placed on a particular outcome are pooled together, and the winnings are divided among the winners, minus a percentage for the operator (the Tote).

This sportsbook offers a truly unique tote guarantee. Not only will the Tote dividend often pay more than the starting price for the Aintree showpiece, but should your winning bet return an official dividend that falls short, Tote will boost your winnings.

Highlights:

Offers and Bonuses: Tote provides a number of new and existing customer offers for the Grand National. For example, if your selection finishes second to a horse with a starting price (SP) of 33/1 or greater, you will get your money back, up to £25, as a free bet. First Past the Post: If you bet on a horse that finishes first but is subsequently demoted for any reason, you will receive your winnings. Tote will also pay out on the newly promoted victor. User-Friendly Platform: Tote offers a user-friendly web trading platform covering the most commonly used search and order functions.

#7. Quinnbet – Great All-Round Betting Experience

QuinnBet is a modern sportsbook and casino that offers an array of sports and casino games for players across Ireland and the UK. It made this list because of the all-round quality of its Grand National betting offering - even though we couldn’t find a particular feature that really stood out. It has great customer support staff who are professional and followed through when we raised a query.

QuinnBet offers a great range of available sports and markets. They also provide special promotional campaigns and daily odds boosts.

QuinnBet has a modern-looking website that is easy to navigate. Adding selections to your bet slip is easy, as is combining different types of bets.

Highlights:

Bonuses and Promotions: QuinnBet offers promotions on the biggest sporting events in the UK, including the Grand National. For example, new customers have the opportunity to earn 50% of their first day losses back – up to £502. Best Odds Guaranteed: QuinnBet introduced best horse racing odds guaranteed and many other betting offers. When you join QuinnBet, you can be sure you’re going to get the best return on your horse racing bets. Live Streaming: QuinnBet introduced live streaming services for all horse racing events, available through their Android and iOS apps, mobile and desktop website.

#8. Virgin Bet – Best For Money Back Promotions

Virgin Bet offers numerous major national promotions for both new and returning customers. For instance, they have a “Bet 10 Get 30 in free bets” offer.

The most distinctive aspect of this sportsbook’s promotional offering is the Money Back promotion. With this promotion, you will get your money back if your horse is injured or for some other reason doesn’t cross the finish line. This means that, should there be a non-runner, your wager will be void and your money returned.

Highlights:

Best Odds Guaranteed: Virgin Bet guarantees the best odds for each race chosen, regardless of how low the odds were on your initial gamble. Extra Places: Virgin Bet provides a great betting deal daily for horse races with Extra Places. Acca Insurance: With this deal, you will receive a refund or free bets if your accumulator loses by a single leg.

#9. Boyle Sports – Best User-Friendly Interface

BoyleSports has over 30 years of experience in sports betting and is one of the largest sportsbooks in the UK. In spite of their many years of operation, they offer one of the most modern-looking websites: easy to navigate and extremely user-friendly. Adding selections to your bet slip is easy, as is combining different types of bets. Signing up is also very simple and straightforward.

When it comes to Grand National betting, they offer largely fair and competitive odds. BoyleSports offers a great range of available sports and markets. They also provide special promotional campaigns and daily odds boosts.

Highlights:

Bonuses and Promotions: BoyleSports offers promotions on the biggest sporting events in the UK, including the Grand National. For example, new customers have the opportunity to earn 50% of their first day losses back – up to £501. Best Odds Guaranteed: BoyleSports introduced best horse racing odds guaranteed and many other betting offers. When you join BoyleSports, you can be sure you’re going to get the best return on your horse racing bets. Live Streaming: BoyleSports introduced live streaming services for all horse racing events, available through their Android and iOS apps, mobile and desktop website.

#10. 888sport – Best for Grand National Betting

888sport is a well-known online betting platform that offers a variety of sports betting options, including horse racing events like the Grand National. This sportsbook is our experts top pick for Grand National betting offers.

We came to this conclusion after assessing the performance of this sportsbook over the long term. 888sport consistently offers competitive odds, a great user experience on mobile, live streaming and commentary, attractive promotions, and good customer support. It has a solid reputation for paying out fairly and on time. We suggest you check it out if you plan on betting on the Grand National.

Highlights:

Offers and Bonuses: 888sport often provides special offers and bonuses for major events like the Grand National. For example, they have been known to offer a 100% bonus of up to £250 for new customers. Best Odds Guaranteed: 888sport offers a “Best Odds Guaranteed” feature, which ensures that you get the best odds available at the time of your bet. Ease of Use: The platform is designed to be user-friendly, making it easy to place bets and track results.

About The Grand National

The Grand National is one of the most prestigious and famous horse racing events in the world, held annually in the United Kingdom. It takes place at Aintree Racecourse near Liverpool and usually occurs in early April.

Here's a breakdown of what the Grand National entails:

Race Distance : The Grand National is a steeplechase race, meaning it involves horses jumping over obstacles known as fences. The total distance of the race is about 4 miles and 514 yards (approximately 6.9 kilometres), making it one of the longest and most gruelling horse races.

Obstacles : The course features 30 fences, including well-known challenges like Becher's Brook, The Chair, and the Canal Turn. These fences are formidable obstacles, with some standing as high as 5 feet and 2 inches (approximately 1.57 metres).

Field : The Grand National typically attracts a large field of around 40 horses, each competing for a chance to win the coveted title. The race is open to horses aged seven years and older, with weights allocated based on their previous performances and ratings.

Grand National Betting : The Grand National is not only renowned for its thrilling racing action but also for the extensive betting opportunities it offers. Millions of people from around the world place bets on the race, making it one of the most heavily wagered events in the horse racing calendar.

Tradition and Prestige: The Grand National has a rich history dating back to its inaugural running in 1839. It has since become ingrained in British culture and holds a special place in the hearts of racing enthusiasts. The race is known for its unpredictability, with longshots occasionally triumphing over favourites, adding to its allure and excitement.

Overall, the Grand National is a spectacle of athleticism, courage, and drama, capturing the attention of horse racing fans worldwide and providing unforgettable moments year after year.

2024 Grand National Runners

The Grand National betting odds are available to everyone several months before the race takes place. These odds might be released right after the previous year's race, featuring the current winner and other top performers.

Bookmakers consider many factors when setting the Grand National odds, including horses' recent performances in races leading up to the event, like the Welsh National, Scottish National, and the Cheltenham Festival.

Currently, the odds favour last year's winner, Corach Rambler, who aims to repeat his success. Other top contenders include Vanillier, the runner-up from last year, and I Am Maximus, who impressed in a recent race at Fairyhouse.

Bettors who place their Grand National bets can also watch a live stream of the race on the betting page, adding to the excitement of race day.

The Grand National's popularity for betting stems from its rich tradition, long history, and legendary status in the world of horse racing. Thousands of people place bets on the race, drawn by the thrill of the event and the potential for profitable returns due to the wide field and high odds.

Winning the Grand National is a huge deal for horses in their careers. It's like the ultimate achievement, especially after doing well in other races like the Cheltenham Festival.

As we look forward to the 2024 Grand National, some horses have already won the race, and a few of them have even won it more than once, like Tiger Roll. Some horses keep coming back to try again, while others are aiming for their first win.

Online tipsters have some interesting pointers for you for Grand National betting - why not check them out?

Here's a list of recent Grand National winners:

2023: Corach Rambler

2022: Noble Yeats

2021: Minella Times

2020: No Race Held (Virtual Race Took Place)

2019: Tiger Roll

2018: Tiger Roll

2017: One For Arthur

2016: Rule The World

2015: Many Clouds

When people pick horses for the 2024 Grand National, they often look at the jockeys who've won before. Well-known jockeys often team up with top horses, hoping to win this important race.

Here are some jockeys who've won recently:

2023: Derek Fox

2022: Mr Sam Waley-Cohen

2021: Rachael Blackmore

2020: No Winner

2019: Davy Russell

2018: Davy Russell

2017: Derek Fox

2016: David Mullins

2015: Leighton Aspell

While some jockeys haven't won yet, Irish jockeys have done really well in the Grand National, making them ones to watch.

Trainers are also important in getting horses ready for the Grand National. Irish trainers, especially, have had a lot of success in this race. Here are some of the top trainers in recent years:

2023: Lucinda Russell

2022: Emmet Mullins

2021: Henry De Bromhead

2020: No race held

2019: Gordon Elliott

2018: Gordon Elliott

2017: Lucinda Russell

2016: M F Moris

2015: Oliver Sherwood

Irish trainers are usually the ones leading the odds on race day because they're so good at what they do.

To qualify for the Grand National in 2024, horses have to meet certain requirements:

Be seven years old or older

Have raced in a chase before March 22nd

Finish in the top four in a chase of at least two miles and seven and a half furlongs

Have a rating of 125 or higher by February 14th

Compete in three or more chase races by February 14th to be eligible for the Grand National.

How to Bet on The Grand National 2024?

Choose a Betting Site: Select a reputable betting site that offers Grand National markets. Create an Account: Sign up for an account on the chosen betting platform. Deposit Funds: Add funds to your account using the available payment options. Navigate to Grand National Markets: Find the Grand National event and explore the available betting options. Select Your Bets: Choose your preferred bets, such as win, each-way, forecast, or tricast. Enter Stake: Decide how much you want to wager on each bet. Don’t forget to research betting tips. Confirm Your Bets: Review your selections and confirm your bets. Seek Support: Reach out to support services or helplines for guidance. Set Limits: Establish strict betting limits to control your gambling behaviour. Self-Exclude: Consider self-exclusion options provided by betting sites. Talk to Loved Ones: Discuss your concerns with family or friends for emotional support.

Grand National Bet Types

Betting on the Grand National offers a range of options beyond simply picking the winner. Here are some popular bet types:

Win Bet:

The simplest type of bet where you select the horse you think will win the race. If your chosen horse crosses the finish line first, you win your bet.

Each Way Bet:

This is a combination bet where you place two equal wagers: one for the horse to win and another for the horse to finish in a top position (usually 2nd, 3rd, or 4th). If your horse wins, both parts of the bet pay out. If your horse finishes in one of the specified positions, you'll receive a fraction of the win odds.

Place Bet:

Similar to an each way bet, but you're only betting on your chosen horse to finish in a top position (e.g., 2nd, 3rd, or 4th). Payouts are based on the number of places offered by the bookmaker.

Forecast Bet:

In this bet, you predict the horses that will finish first and second in the exact order. It's a challenging bet but offers higher potential payouts.

Tricast Bet:

Similar to a forecast bet, but you predict the horses that will finish first, second, and third in the exact order. It's even more challenging than a forecast bet but can result in substantial payouts.

Each Way Double/ Treble:

Combines multiple each way bets across different races. For example, an each way double involves selecting two horses in two different races, with both horses needing to place for a payout.

Lucky 15/31/63:

A multiple bet that combines multiple selections into one wager. A Lucky 15 includes four selections with 15 individual bets, while a Lucky 31 includes 31 bets and a Lucky 63 includes 63 bets. These bets cover various combinations of singles, doubles, trebles, and an accumulator, providing the potential for big payouts if all selections win.

Placepot:

A pool bet where you select a horse to place in each of the first six races of a meeting. If all your selections are placed, you win a share of the total pool.

Jackpot:

Similar to the placepot, but you must select the winners of a series of races, usually the first six or seven races on a card. If all your selections win, you win a share of the jackpot pool.

Before placing any bets, it's essential to understand the rules of each bet type and consider factors such as odds, form, and track conditions to make informed decisions.

Quick Recap

When it comes to betting on the Grand National, choosing one of the best horse racing betting sites is crucial for a seamless and rewarding experience. Here are some of the best Grand National betting sites to consider:

888sport : Offering a wide range of betting options, competitive odds, and innovative features, 888sport is a popular choice for Grand National enthusiasts looking for a dynamic betting platform.

BetUK : With a focus on user experience and competitive odds, BetUK provides a user-friendly interface and diverse betting markets for the Grand National, catering to both novice and experienced bettors.

SpreadEX : Known for its spread betting expertise, SpreadEX brings a unique approach to Grand National betting with a variety of markets and comprehensive tools for those seeking a different betting experience.

Lucky Block: Standing out with its vibrant and engaging platform, Lucky Block offers exciting promotions, special bets, and a community-driven atmosphere for Grand National betting enthusiasts.

Final Words

In conclusion, while selecting the best sportsbook for betting on the Grand National ultimately comes down to individual preferences and priorities, our analysis has highlighted two standout options: 888sport and BetUK.

These sportsbooks excel in providing comprehensive coverage, competitive odds, user-friendly interfaces, and reliable customer support specifically tailored to horse racing enthusiasts.

However, it's essential to acknowledge that the choice of sportsbook is subjective and may vary based on factors such as personal preferences, betting strategies, and specific features desired by the bettor. Nevertheless, we firmly believe that the ten betting sites we've presented in this article offer excellent value to players, ensuring an enjoyable and rewarding betting experience on one of the most prestigious events in horse racing.

Frequently Asked Questions about Grand National Betting

When Is the Grand National 2024?

The start date for the Grand National 2024 is April 13, 2024 at 5:00 PM GMT+2.

Where Can I Bet on the Grand National?

You can bet on the Grand National with reputable bookmakers both online and in person at select betting locations.

Who Gives the Best Grand National Tips?

Expert tipsters, racing publications, and dedicated websites often provide valuable insights and tips for the Grand National.

Who are the Most Successful Trainers at the Grand National?

Several trainers have enjoyed considerable success at the Grand National over the years, with some standing out for their remarkable achievements in the prestigious race. Among the most successful trainers in Grand National history are Ginger McCain, Fred Rimell, Gordon Elliott, Martin Pipe. These trainers have left an indelible mark on the history of the Grand National, showcasing their skill and expertise in preparing horses for one of the most challenging and prestigious races in the world.

Are Grand National Tips Free?

While some sources offer free tips, premium tipsters or services may charge for more in-depth analysis and predictions.