Acknowledging The Work Of These Amazing Doctors On National Doctor’s Day 2022

Every year, on 1st of July, India takes a moment to celebrate National Doctors Day . On this day we make a special effort to show our appreciation to the real heroes of the world; Doctors who dedicate their lives to saving ours.

And while we should always be grateful to each one of them for the work they do, here we are mentioning some of the best doctors who are changing the face of healthcare in India.

Dr Shradha Upasani

Dr Shradhda Upasani is one of the best obstetricians & gynaecologists in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The renowned doctor is also the founder of Upasani Super Speciality Hospital (USSH), a 60 bedded multi-speciality hospital.

Dr Shradha Upasani completed her M.D., DGO, and DFP from KEM Hospital in 1969. The leading gynaecologist has just completed 50 years of practice in 2022 and has helped deliver 50,000 Happy Babies to Joyful Mums. The senior gynaecologist has kept herself updated with all advanced surgical skills.

In her long career, the veteran doctor has taught hundreds of Gynaecologists Laparoscopic T.L. at the Family Planning Association of India (FPA India). Dr Shradha, the former President of IMA, Mulund, has chaired many scientific sessions and Conferences.

Dr Sapna Shah Mota

Dr. Sapna Shah Mota is one of the most eminent homoeopathic health practitioners in and around Mumbai. Often referred to as a futuristic female doctor, she envisions creating a healthy, happy, progressive country. Dr. Sapna has been practising Homeopathy for children’s and women’s diseases since 2007. The certified Lactation Counsellor is also a certified kids yoga trainer and parenting expert. And the reason she established a “HealthWise Homoeopathy” clinic at Thakur Village, Kandivali East, Mumbai.

The humanitarian physician is also attached to many charitable trust, clubs and NGOs and offer her services for free. Dr. Sapna Shah Mota was even covered by renowned Baby & Mother magazine for her work and contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic and felicitated by Atharva Foundation for her exemplary work during the pandemic.

Dr. Sapna has been propagating holistic treatments for all diseases in her lectures, workshops and awareness camps. The reputed health practitioner is often reached to conduct stress management workshops for various corporate houses. Website - www.healthwisehomeopathy.com

Dr Ankesh Sahetya - MB, DNB, DGO, MNAMS, FALS, FICOG

Dr. Ankesh Sahetya is an award-winning Obstetrician, Gynaecologist, Sexologist & Endoscopic Surgeon.

Dr Ankesh is a specialist in high-risk pregnancy and trial of labor regimen. He has advanced training in Gynaec Sonography, Fertility Enhancing Laparoscopy and Hysteroscopy and also interested in management of PCOS.

Dr. Ankesh currently owns and operates one of the best maternity hospitals in Mumbai, Pushpaa Hospital & Brillianz Fertility Centre. The veteran doctor is not only an expert physician but has also been teaching at Topiwala Nair Hospital and K B Bhabha Hospital, a public hospital in Bandra

Dr. Ankesh has done over 100 Lives on Instagram and Zoom platform with over 15 universities and schools on Sexual and adolescent health. He has more than 1000 positive feedback reviews on Google and Practo.

Dr. Ankesh Sahetya also runs a YouTube channel with his own name where you can gain vast knowledge from his immense surgical experience. Website - www.pushpaahospital.com

Dr Trupti Kaji- MRCOG

Dr Trupti Kaji is a top-rated and experienced Obstetric and Gynecologist Consultant in Mumbai. She specialises in Infertility treatments, handling surgical procedures for childbirth and labour, anti-natal care, post-natal care, high-risk pregnancy care, bad obstetric history care, contraception advice, and alike. The expert gynaecologist carries an excellent experience of more than 19 years in the field of woman's healthcare and wellness during pregnancy and provides a strategic and pioneering approach, often without the use of IVF.

Dr Trupti had completed almost thousands of successful deliveries and more than 100 successful pregnancies in women with BOH. She has attended prestigious and result-oriented workshops and conferences by accredited All-India level associations and hospitals. She has been a key speaker on the subject in multiple seminars held across India. Dr Trupti is currently practising at her clinic- Dr Trupti Kaji Clinic, Goregaon, India and is also a visiting consultant at Cloud 9 Hospital, Kapadia Hospital, SRV & JAIN Hospitals.

Dr Tushar Jadhav

Dr Tushar Jadhav is a senior consultant in Surgical oncology with focus on Breast Oncosurgery and oncoplastic reconstruction. He is associated with many renowned hospitals across Mumbai and director of Mumbai Breast Care and Olive Cancer Care.

Over the decade of his practice as a Oncoplastic surgeon, he has treated more than 2000 Breast cancer patients.

He has started using innovative technique of ICG fluorescent imaging for Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy for the very first time in Mumbai which can tailormade the decision of axillary clearance during breast cancer surgery . It avoids surgical morbidity.

His skills in oncoplastic reconstruction give you beautiful shape, volume and symmetry of breast even after breast cancer surgery. Intraoperative use of ICG dye imaging helps surgeon to get an assurance of vascularity of the various flaps. It avoids postoperative complications like flap necrosis and reduce chances of revision surgery.

He has been awarded European Board of surgery qualification in breast surgery for his immense work in Breast Cancer. Website - www.drtusharjadhav.com

Dr Ketan Laxman Pakhale

Dr Ketan Laxman Pakhale is a renowned Bariatric & Metabolic Physician. He specialises in Metabolic Syndrome, which focuses on lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and lipids. Furthermore, he also treats patients for faster weight loss by Bodylight Balloon ® endoscopically. Having closely monitored the exhibition of this unique syndrome, Dr Ketan has thoughtfully carved out a holistic method to align the body to optimum functioning. The doctor is known to maintain a tailored approach for each of his patients, emphasising a healthier lifestyle and attending to issues related to obesity, Sugars, hypertension and Lipids.

Dr.Ketan Pakhale carried immense knowledge in Bariatric & Metabolic field and received training in Bariatric & Diabetology from NHS (UK).

Presently, the learned doctor is Founder & Director of METABOL ® - Lifestyle Metabolic Syndrome Clinic & is Aviation Medical Examiner of DGCA, INDIA. He is also associated with D.Y.Patil University, Navi MumbaiHe is a recipient of the International Innovative Researcher award' in Health Science for concept clinic METABOL® by the world Research Council & United Medical Council.

Dr Tejas Upasani

Dr Tejas Upasani is a famous consultant robotic joint replacement & reconstructive surgeon. He is a pioneer in advanced robotic joint replacement (of the knee and hip) and reconstructive orthopaedic surgery in Mumbai. He is the first orthopaedic surgeon to introduce robotic Assisted knee replacement surgery in Mumbai in 2019 and, to date, has performed 6000+ total surgeries (including joint replacements, fractures and trauma) and 500+ robotic joint replacement surgery.

Dr Tejas is also heading the Upasani Super Speciality Hospital as Managing Director. In his more than 20 years of practice, he has been known to provide each patient with pain-free mobility.

The expert surgeon has done Fellowship in Advanced Joint Replacement & Complex Trauma Management, Germany and has been accredited with research papers at several National and International Conferences. The specialized orthopaedic doctor is also a faculty for Depuy Intermediate Arthroplasty Course for Johnson and Johnson and other conferences.

Dr Sachin Lohiya- MD (Acupuncture)

Dr Sachin P Lohiya is a senior Acupuncturist and basic allopath in Mumbai who has a vast experience of 22 years. The famous doctor treats common disorders such as tinnitus, blindness-retinopathy, organ failures, migraines, allergies, neuropathy, Paralysis, Kidney failure, fatty liver disease, weak cardiac status, obstructive lung diseases, etc. The expert acupuncturist claims to avoid spinal surgeries-slip disc and Knee-osteoarthritis surgeries using Acupuncture.

Dr Lohiya has multiple Acupuncture centres spread over locations such as Delhi, Mumbai, Aurangabad, and others. The positive effects of the treatment can be ascertained from the massive daily caseloads that run in hundreds at his acupuncture/acupressure clinics.

Dr Sachin P Lohiya is known to adopt safe and hygienic treatment methodologies that heal the disease quickly, reducing the cost of treatment too. Considering the positive effect of Acupuncture on the uterus, the doctor and his team have also been approached to treat many women's menstrual disorders, PCOS, infertility cases, etc. Website - www.drlohiya.com

Dr Yogesh Kadam - M.D. (Homeopathy), PhD. (Homeopathy)

Dr Yogesh Kadam is an International Health Coach and famous homoeopathic physician in India who has been practising for the last 15 years. As a hardcore follower of Dr Hanemannian Principals, which are expected to be the last resort in the homoeopathy treatment, Dr Yogesh Kadam treats chronic diseases with an accurate diagnosis and proper future management. He has completed his Ph. D from Essex London, and Dr Yogesh is a Genetic Based Medicine Expert.

To promote the effectiveness of homoeopathy, Dr Yogesh Kadam founded Miracles® Homoeopathic Clinic in Pune, Maharashtra. As a director of the centre, he organises training programs for other medics to propagate a deeper understanding of this alternate medicine segment.

The veteran doctor is not only a good clinician but also a researcher and a teacher. The doctor, also known as a Health transformation Expert, had successfully treated many patients from various strata of society, such as professionals, medical doctors, researchers, diplomats, celebrities, etc.

He is author of amazon best selling books- "healthy body, happy mind' and "health coach in 100 days'. Website - www.miracleshealthclinic.com

Dr Swapnil Sunil Bumb

Dr Swapnil Sunil Bumb, a Celebrity Healthcare Professional renowned doctor having 20+ degrees to his name from various fields like Medicine, Cosmetology, Management, Administration, etc. He is a PhD recipient, Young Dynamic Leader, Entrepreneur, Consultant, Clinician, Founder of Various Organization, Editor of various International and National Research Journals, Excellent Mentor & a Coach. He is a motivational and career guidance speaker who speaks on various topics throughout the country in various colleges and university.

He has an extraordinary vision and experience. Till date he invested 13 years of his life upgrading himself in field of education from various specialties. He has 75+ International and National Research publication in well reputed journal around globe and also patents to his name. He has been awarded with 15+ International & National Awards at various national and international platforms by various organizations. To conclude, he is an extraordinary visionary doctor who journey surely inspires many. Website – www.skinhairdoctor.com