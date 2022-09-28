10 Best Probiotics For Constipation In 2022

Probiotics have become incredibly popular over the past decade. In 2012, one analysis showed that only 1.6% of American adults used probiotics or prebiotics. By May 2020, that figure increased to 22% of the population.

People take probiotics for a number of different reasons. Some people use them to protect against serious diseases and illnesses. In addition, they can strengthen the lining of your gut, preventing harmful bacteria from escaping into your bloodstream. Another significant benefit of probiotics is that they can help fight constipation.

It is easy to see why people use probiotics to treat constipation. Constipation is a common problem in the United States. Around 16% of the population has symptoms of it. Around a third of Americans that are over 60 have constipation. Many of these people have found certain probiotics make their symptoms more manageable.

Do probiotics help with constipation?

Probiotics have been popular supplements for the past 30 years. However, medical researchers only started studying the benefits around ten years ago. Therefore, healthcare professionals are still not entirely sure about the impact of taking probiotics.

However, a growing array of studies paint a clearer picture of the benefits of using probiotics for various purposes. One of the topics they have studied is the importance of using probiotics to fight constipation.

Kings College in London conducted one of the first studies on this topic in 2014. The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The study showed that probiotics could treat constipation by improving whole gut transit time, stool consistency and stool frequency.

Many follow-up studies have yielded similar conclusions. Therefore, there is growing evidence that probiotics can effectively treat constipation in adults of all ages.

What are the best probiotic strains for treating constipation?

Researchers have tested a variety of different probiotic strains to treat constipation. Early research suggests that Bifidobacterium lactis and Bifidobacterium infantis are among the best probiotic strains. One 2016 study from Iran found that women eating yogurt with strains of Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus bacteria improved multiple constipation symptoms within four weeks. Saccharomyces boulardii and Lactobacillus acidophilus are also helpful for fighting signs of constipation.

You should look for probiotics with these strains. Other probiotic strains may offer additional health benefits but might not necessarily help fight constipation.

What are the best probiotics for treating constipation?

You want to take the best probiotics to treat constipation. Some probiotics are much more effective than others. The following are ten of the best on the market.

Elm and Rye probiotic

Elm and Rye is a supplement manufacturer that believes in using clean ingredients to optimize your body and mind. They pride themselves on producing pure, high-quality supplements with responsible, sustainable business practices.

One of the company’s most popular products is a line of daily probiotics. These probiotics are made in both gummy and capsule form. Elm and Rye has worked with a world-class research team to develop these probiotics. They are shown to help with fighting inflammation, improving gut health, and improving skin health. The gut health benefits suggest that this probiotic can also help treat constipation.

Elm and Rye charges a reasonable price for their probiotics. Customers can save further by subscribing to 30 day deliveries. You will receive 25% off your order as a subscriber.

Many prominent publishers have spoken highly of Elm and Rye products. For example, Discover Magazine referred to the company as the “world’s best supplement brand to keep you healthy.”

Penguin CBD gummies

Penguin is a leading CBD manufacturer. The company has been praised by many respectable publishers, including Maxim and Healthline.

Although they don’t sell traditional probiotics, they have many CBD products that could help with constipation. For example, Penguin sells extremely pure CBD isolate gummies. Preliminary research suggests that CBD can help slow down overstimulated nervous systems by regulating CB receptors, which offers relief for many symptoms. One of the benefits is that it can treat constipation.

Penguin CBD gummies come in sour worms and gummy bear flavors. Every container has 30 gummies, each containing 10 mg of CBD content.

Penguin products are very reasonably priced. However, customers can save 20% by subscribing to monthly shipments.

Sakara Life Complete Probiotic Formula

Sakara Life has a popular line of probiotics named the “Complete Probiotic Formula.” These probiotics are marketed for digestive support. They can help customers suffering from diarrhea, constipation, and other stomach and digestion issues.

Every probiotic capsule has 3 billion CFUs, and there are 180 capsules in every bottle. There are 11 different probiotic strains in these capsules. They also contain prebiotic fiber and systematic enzymes for additional digestive benefits.

Although customers are encouraged to start with one capsule a day, they are proven to be clinically safe at higher levels. Therefore, customers can take up to four capsules a day for therapeutic benefits.

These probiotics are vegetarian-friendly. They do not contain nuts, soy, or gluten, so they are free from common allergens.

Love Wellness Probiotics Kit

Love Wellness sells a Probiotics Kit that can help with skin, gut, and vaginal health issues. The gut health benefits can be very beneficial for people dealing with constipation and other stomach issues.

The probiotics are more expensive than some of the others on the market. However, you can still save 25% by subscribing to monthly purchases.

There are three different probiotics in this kit:

Clear Skin Probiotics

Gut Feelings Probiotics

Good Girl Probiotics

The Gut Feelings Probiotics will most likely help with your constipation issues. You will want to take one capsule a day.

Rephresh Pro-b

Rephresh is a health and wellness supplement company that specializes in feminine health products. In addition, rephresh sells a number of vaginal gels, relief sprays and probiotics.

One of their most popular products is a line of probiotics called Pro-b. Although this probiotic was developed to improve vaginal health, it offers other benefits as well. For example, women can also use it to treat constipation. The probiotics have been clinically tested and are highly recommended by gynecologists.

These probiotics start working within seven days. The supplements are unflavored, but you can mix them with food, shakes, smoothies or other drinks. They are also gluten-free.

yourbiology gut+

yourbiology is a wellness company that specializes in creating probiotics. Their probiotic supplements are clinically tested to offer the best benefits.

yourbiology has a great probiotic called gut+. This supplement contains 40 billion CFUs of live strain probiotics and a prebiotic. These probiotics help improve digestion and reduce constipation. They also minimize stress levels, promote weight loss, increase energy levels, strengthen immunity and enhance brain health.

yourbiology offers free shipping and a 60-day 100% satisfaction guarantee. You can also qualify for generous discounts with larger purchases.

Men’s high-performance probiotic formula by Biotics 8

Biotics 8 is a wellness brand that specializes in treating quality probiotics for men. Men of all ages can benefit from taking these supplements to improve their testosterone levels, fortify their immune system, and aid digestion. They can also improve focus and provide a happier mood.

Every capsule contains 20 billion CFU. There are 90 capsules in the bottle, so there are nearly 2 trillion CFU in every bottle.

The benefits of these probiotics are shown to last throughout the day. Therefore, they are ideal for men looking for a probiotic supplement offering long-term, well-rounded benefits.

This probiotic supplement is all-natural. It does not contain preservatives, dairy, soy, gluten, or other harmful additives. Furthermore, they are produced in a GMP-certified facility. The probiotics do not need to be refrigerated.

Dynamic Biotics by Stonehenge Health

Stonehenge Health is a company that takes a modern look at ancient healing practices. The company has a team of brilliant scientists who have analyzed historic medical treatments from around the world. They have used their findings to develop cutting-edge treatments for various health problems.

One of the popular products Stonehedge Health has developed is a line of probiotics called Dynamic Biotics. These unique probiotics have 51 billion live probiotic cultures in every capsule. In addition, the formula has 16 different strains of probiotics.

The product is manufactured in the United States but uses exceptional quality ingredients from sources all over the world. Independent labs also test the probiotics for quality and safety.

These probiotics are vegan-friendly. They are also free of soy, dairy, gluten, preservatives and GMOs.

Dynamic Biotics come with a 100% risk-free guarantee. You will get a full refund if you’re not satisfied with your purchase within 90 days.

Complete Probiotics Platinum by 1MD nutrition

1MD nutrition is a wellness company that sells physician-formulated supplements. The company is committed to producing innovative wellness supplements to help customers live happier, healthier lives. 1MD promises to only use the purest, clinically-backed ingredients in its products.

One of their most popular products is a line of probiotics called Complete Probiotics Platinum. 1MD has sold over 1 million bottles of these probiotics.

Complete Probiotics Platinum has 51 billion CFUs in every serving. The formula is made with 11 highly potent strains of probiotics and a patented prebiotic for additional effectiveness. In addition, the capsules have been carefully designed for a delayed release.

These probiotics are made with entirely natural, effective ingredients. They do not contain dairy, gluten, soy, preservatives, or GMOs.

Biotrust Pro–X10 probiotic supplement

Biotrust is a premium nutrition product manufacturer. Their products are so popular that they sold over 1 million supplements during their first year in business. The company is also driven by an admirable social mission and contributes to programs such as the no kid hungry campaign.

Biotrust sells a probiotic supplement called Pro-X10. This supplement is formulated for both G.I. and immune system support.

Pro-X10 contains 50 billion CFU in every serving. It is also formulated with a patented prebiotic that does not contain any fiber and is clinically proven to enhance the formation of helpful bacteria in just five hours.

These products are carefully manufactured for safety, purity, and potency. They are made in GMP facilities. They do not contain any sugar, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, colors, preservatives, gluten, soy, or GMOs.

Are there any side effects of using probiotics to treat constipation?

As the studies referenced above indicate, probiotics can potentially help fight constipation. However, you might be concerned they will have other side effects.

Probiotics are generally safe to use. The side effects are also usually minimal, but they are not nonexistent. Nausea, diarrhea, and stomach cramps are some of the most common side effects associated with probiotics. Fortunately, the side effects usually go away after you have used probiotics for a while.

Immunocompromised individuals might face more significant risks with using probiotics and they may have an increased risk of infection. Therefore, anyone with underlying health problems should speak with their healthcare provider before using them.

How many probiotics should you take to treat constipation?

One of the biggest challenges people face with probiotics is determining the ideal dose. Unfortunately, healthcare professionals have not established clear guidelines.

Before using, you will want to pay attention to the CFU in every probiotic. Most brands have at least 10 billion CFU in every serving. Most brands listed above have between 20 billion and 50 billion CFU because they sell higher-quality probiotic supplements.

You will want to start with the recommended dosage guidelines. If you are unsatisfied with the results, you can gradually increase your dose. If you find a therapeutic dose, then you can try scaling back.

How much should you expect to pay for quality probiotics?

The cost of probiotics varies depending on the manufacturer. You might have to pay more depending on the specific probiotic strains, CFU levels, number of capsules in the bottle, quality of manufacturing processes used, and other factors involved. However, most probiotic supplements cost between $30 and $45.

