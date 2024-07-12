Whispering Hope: The Real-Life Stories Behind Chevittorma

Chevittorma (A memoir of the moribund) poignantly captures the life of people battling tidal floods, a phenomenon that has been exacerbating for more than a decade in the coastal villages of central Kerala, impacted by climate change. The stage is a square-shaped platform that has been transformed into a makeshift pool with shallow, brackish water lapping gently at its edges. Actors, barefoot and dressed in weathered clothing, move gracefully through the water; their steps creating ripples that symbolise the ever-present threat of the tide. The lighting shifts subtly, reflecting the transition between day and night, casting shadows and highlighting the reflective surface of water. As the actors move with their clothes wet up to their knees, the subtle sound of the water waves combined with the deep, melodious music gives the audience an eerie sense of being trapped in water where there is no escape. As the drama unfolds, the audience witnesses the unfiltered realities of a community severely impacted by climate change, striving to aspire for hope despite living in utter despair.