Odisha Reports 120 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 12,86,009

Odisha on Monday reported 120 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,86,009, while the toll remained unchanged at 9,101 as no new fatality was recorded, the health department said in its bulletin. The single-day caseload was lowest since December 26, 2021 when 112 cases were registered.

The state had logged 129 infections and three deaths on Sunday. Of the 120 new cases, 26 are children, the bulletin said. Odisha currently has 1,313 active cases, while 12,75,542 people have recovered from the disease, including 314 on Sunday.

Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far. Keonjhar is the only place that has no active case at present, the bulletin said.

Odisha's daily positivity rate stood at 0.27 per cent on Monday, while it was 0.26 the day before. The state has conducted 44,152 sample tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

