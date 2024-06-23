India Latest News Live: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’ As CBI Probe Ordered Amid Massive NEET Row

India News Live: DMK Targets Centre Amid NEET Row, Says 'Govt Has Never Been So Utterly Incompetent In Country's History'
On NEET-PG examination postponement, DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai on Sunday said, "Never in the history of independent India, has a government been so utterly incompetent to even conduct an examination for the students. This is the third examination that is cancelled and fourth examination that is under cloud."
Latest News Live: Shiv Sena UBT Demands Resignation Of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Over NEET-PG Exam Postponement
On postponement of NEET-PG examination, Shiv Sena Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on Sunday said "Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign with immediate effect".
India News Live: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Amidst NEET Row, Says Govt 'Incompetent'
Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government as “incompetent”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lambasted the government saying it is “the biggest threat to the future of students.”
Taking to micro-blogging site—X, he said, “Now NEET PG is also postponed! This is another unfortunate example of the ruined education system under the rule of Narendra Modi.”
He added, “In BJP rule, students are not forced to 'study' to make their career but are forced to 'fight' with the government to save their future."
"Now it is clear - Modi, who used to silently watch the spectacle every time, is completely helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia. Narendra Modi's incompetent government is the biggest threat to the future of students - we must save the future of the country from it," he said.
India News Live: Monsoon To Cover Northwest India By July, Predicts IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the monsoon will cover northwest India, which includes Delhi and the key agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana, by July 3.
Latest News India Live: NTA Chief Removed Amid NEET Row, CBI To Probe Case
The government has sacked the chief of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Subodh Kumar Singh, amid the massive row over alleged irregularities in the NEET and UGC-NET examinations, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been asked to probe the case.