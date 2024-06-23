National

India Latest News Live: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’ As CBI Probe Ordered Amid Massive NEET Row

India Latest News Live Updates: Following row over alleged discrepancies in competitive exams, the government has handed over the probe into the alleged NEET-UG irregularities to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while the National Testing Agency's (NTA) chief has also been removed. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, while terming it “incompetent” and “biggest threat to future of students”. In other news, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon will resume its march across the country and cover northwest India, which includes Delhi and the key agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana by July 3.