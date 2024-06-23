National

India Latest News Live: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’ As CBI Probe Ordered Amid Massive NEET Row

India Latest News Live Updates: Following row over alleged discrepancies in competitive exams, the government has handed over the probe into the alleged NEET-UG irregularities to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while the National Testing Agency's (NTA) chief has also been removed. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, while terming it “incompetent” and “biggest threat to future of students”. In other news, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon will resume its march across the country and cover northwest India, which includes Delhi and the key agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana by July 3.

O
Outlook Web Desk
23 June 2024
23 June 2024
Students protesting over NEET irregularities | PTI

India News Live: DMK Targets Centre Amid NEET Row, Says 'Govt Has Never Been So Utterly Incompetent In Country's History'

On NEET-PG examination postponement, DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai on Sunday said, "Never in the history of independent India, has a government been so utterly incompetent to even conduct an examination for the students. This is the third examination that is cancelled and fourth examination that is under cloud."

Latest News Live: Shiv Sena UBT Demands Resignation Of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Over NEET-PG Exam Postponement

On postponement of NEET-PG examination, Shiv Sena Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on Sunday said "Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign with immediate effect".

India News Live: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Amidst NEET Row, Says Govt 'Incompetent'

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government as “incompetent”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lambasted the government saying it is “the biggest threat to the future of students.”

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, he said, “Now NEET PG is also postponed! This is another unfortunate example of the ruined education system under the rule of Narendra Modi.”

He added, “In BJP rule, students are not forced to 'study' to make their career but are forced to 'fight' with the government to save their future."

"Now it is clear - Modi, who used to silently watch the spectacle every time, is completely helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia. Narendra Modi's incompetent government is the biggest threat to the future of students - we must save the future of the country from it," he said.

India News Live: Monsoon To Cover Northwest India By July, Predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the monsoon will cover northwest India, which includes Delhi and the key agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana, by July 3.

Latest News India Live: NTA Chief Removed Amid NEET Row, CBI To Probe Case

The government has sacked the chief of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Subodh Kumar Singh, amid the massive row over alleged irregularities in the NEET and UGC-NET examinations, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been asked to probe the case.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  2. India Latest News Live: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’ As CBI Probe Ordered Amid Massive NEET Row
  3. How The Fall Of Media Industry Failed My Journalism School
  4. Reclaimed In Translation
  5. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
Entertainment News
  1. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  2. If You're Replaced In A Film, You Get Something Better: Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry', 'Welcome' Sequels
  3. Aftab Shivdasani To Star In ‘Musical, Romance, Horror’ Film Titled ‘Kasoor’
  4. Riteish Deshmukh Makes His OTT Series Debut With ‘Pill’
  5. ‘Maharaj’ Has Been A Long And Wild Journey For Me, Says Junaid Khan
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates: Naveen Dismisses Marsh, Head; AFG On Fire
  2. AFG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Pat Cummins Takes Record Second Consecutive Hat-Trick
  3. T20 World Cup Super 8s: David Miller Gets One Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach
  4. Afghanistan Vs Australia Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: AFG Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Euro 2024, Day 8 Social Round-Up: Scotland Take In The Views, Pepe Hits Top Speed
World News
  1. Pakistan’s Announces Operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ Against Terrorism
  2. Apple Announces iOS 18 Beta 2 Release Date With 2 Exciting New Features Confirmed
  3. NASA Alerts As Asteroid 2024 KN1, Size Of An 88-Foot Airplane, Approaches Earth!
  4. Leeches Can Jump! New Video Evidence From Madagascar Confirms The Nightmare | Watch
  5. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports World June 22 Highlights: Portugal Beat 3-0 Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  7. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon