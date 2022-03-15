Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

'Stealth Omicron': Cases Double In 24 Hours As China Faces Its Biggest Covid-19 Outbreak

The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier. 

'Stealth Omicron': Cases Double In 24 Hours As China Faces Its Biggest Covid-19 Outbreak
Representational Image AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 1:22 pm

China's new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as it faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. 

The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier. 

A fast-spreading variant known as “stealth omicron” is testing China's zero-tolerance strategy, which has previously kept the virus at bay after a deadly initial outbreak in early 2020. 

Related stories

China Fights New COVID-19 Spike With More Selective Approach

Most of the new cases were in northeast China's Jilin province, where 2,601 were reported. Smaller outbreaks have broken out around the country, including in the major cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. 

Tags

International China Covid-19 Outbreak COVID-19 Coronavirus Covid-19 Outbreak In China Stealth Omicron Pandemic Jilin Province Shanghai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

FICCI TN State Council Strengthens Its Education Panel

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands