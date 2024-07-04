Empowering Women, Driving Change: Priyanka Chigurupati On Leadership And Inclusivity In The Health Industry

As a woman industry leader, I am committed to empowering and supporting other women at all levels. Even if I don’t directly hire, I make sure the people who hire for my team have a similar mindset. Luckily, I work with a team of people who advocate for equality as well so it’s not an uphill battle. It’s one thing to hire but it’s a different thing to support. You should learn to be a little adaptable to the needs of a woman. I didn’t understand why earlier to be very honest but after getting married, I have more roles to play and more responsibilities now. Since I am now starting to see this in my own life, while I don’t advocate having a different set of rules for men and women, I believe it’s important to be adaptable. If somebody needs to work from home, so be it. I am also highly Inspired by women on my team who come on the weekends to get their work done. That’s the team I want to work with. They teach me the importance of inclusivity - they teach me how to be a stronger woman every day. When I saw this happening with me, I started to understand how important it is to have like-minded people and people with similar experiences around you. Hence, this is why I try to bring in as many women as I can into the company. It’s selfish of me but trust me- it’s also great for every woman out there.