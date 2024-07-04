Empowering Women, Driving Change: Priyanka Chigurupati On Leadership And Inclusivity In The Health Industry

In this exclusive interview with, we sit down with Priyanka Chigurupati, the Executive Director of Granules India Ltd., to discuss her journey in the health industry, the evolving role of women in shaping the future of healthcare and wellness, and the importance of inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Chigurupati shares valuable insights on developing a strong team and company culture, striking a work-life balance, and overcoming challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in the health sector. As a prominent industry leader, she also discusses her commitment to empowering and supporting other women in entrepreneurship and leadership positions.
Can you tell us about how you got into the health industry and what inspired you to become an entrepreneur in this field?
My journey into the health industry began only at Granules India, where I have gained invaluable experience and grown as a person, employee, and leader. While I initially ventured into the fashion industry, pursuing my passion for styling, my work at Granules India has been the primary driver of my professional development. I wouldn’t say it’s a full-fledged entrepreneurship journey since I am a second generation. It was not the most difficult entry point or decision, but the journey has been challenging but extremely educational at various levels.
How do you see women's roles evolving in shaping the future of the healthcare and wellness industries?
Women are increasingly playing pivotal roles in shaping the future of healthcare and wellness. As more women assume leadership positions, we can expect a surge in innovation, inclusivity, and diverse perspectives that will drive the wellness industry forward. However, it is important to acknowledge the unique challenges women face, such as balancing personal responsibilities with work pressures. Managers must recognise these differences and provide support to ensure women can meet their goals and deliver results. Despite the progress made, there is still work to be done in achieving true gender equality in the pharmaceutical industry. By fostering an inclusive environment, providing resources, and encouraging women to take on leadership roles, we can continue to drive progress and ensure the industry benefits from the diverse talents and perspectives that women bring to the table. More than just at a leadership level, it’s extremely important to drive inclusivity from the seed level so there is a huge selection of women who have equal opportunity to rise to the top.
How do you prioritise inclusivity and diversity in your business operations, especially in such a diverse industry as healthcare?
At Granules India, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace. We actively promote diversity and provide equal opportunities to all employees, regardless of gender, believing that this not only aligns with our values but also positions us for long-term success in an increasingly diverse and competitive global market. When hiring managers at various levels, I strive to understand their attitudes toward diversity and eliminate any candidates who display signs of bias. Our partnership with the Swarna Bharat Trust and the Pharma Pathashala initiative addresses the skills gap by providing education, training, and financial sponsorship to students, especially girls, empowering them to thrive in the pharmaceutical industry.
What strategies have you found most effective for developing and maintaining a strong team and company culture?
Developing and maintaining a strong team and company culture requires open communication, trust, and a shared commitment to core values. I believe in demonstrating authenticity in my leadership style to create an environment that encourages others to be their genuine selves. I’m not going to be diplomatic by saying that I am a leader by demonstration. I am learning a lot about culture and the importance of it as well. All I know is that there needs to be one culture and ensuring everybody adapts to that- your key values is the challenge. E.g.: if I’m having a bad day and I raise my voice at somebody, I apologize the next day or I make a gesture that symbolizes an apology. I don’t want people to get intimidated by me even with the raised voice. Nobody is perfect but imperfection can be made culturally conducive by making a few behavioural changes. By fostering an atmosphere where people feel comfortable, being authentic while working towards common goals, we can navigate the sometimes-conflicting forces of authenticity and strategic decision-making more effectively. Stepping back from day-to-day operations and building a team that works together towards the company's vision, aligned with its core values, is crucial for success.
How do you strike a work-life balance while running your business and fulfilling other personal obligations?
Striking a work-life balance is an ongoing challenge, but it is essential for personal well-being and professional success. I prioritise self-care, setting boundaries, and delegating tasks when necessary. Surrounding myself with a supportive network, both personally and professionally, has been invaluable in managing the demands of running a business while fulfilling personal obligations. The biggest challenge I had to overcome while learning how to strike a work-life balance was to accept that it was okay for me to take a step back and let people do vs doing it myself. It’s okay for me to work a few less hours a day and compensate the next day. It’s perfectly okay for me to say no to a meeting on a Sunday. Most importantly, you have to prioritize your mental health and take some time off too. You are the first person you need to satisfy before trying to impress anybody else or see any results.
In your experience, what are some of the most common challenges that women entrepreneurs face in the health sector, and how have you overcome them?
One of the most common challenges women entrepreneurs face in the health sector is the lack of recognition for their contributions and achievements. Success often speaks louder than anything else, so my advice to aspiring women is to lead by example, demonstrate competence, build strong relationships, and let their results pave the way. Perseverance, seeking mentorship, and speaking up for oneself are also key to overcoming barriers and achieving success.
As a Women industry leader, what steps do you take to empower and support other women in entrepreneurship or leadership positions?
As a woman industry leader, I am committed to empowering and supporting other women at all levels. Even if I don’t directly hire, I make sure the people who hire for my team have a similar mindset. Luckily, I work with a team of people who advocate for equality as well so it’s not an uphill battle. It’s one thing to hire but it’s a different thing to support. You should learn to be a little adaptable to the needs of a woman. I didn’t understand why earlier to be very honest but after getting married, I have more roles to play and more responsibilities now. Since I am now starting to see this in my own life, while I don’t advocate having a different set of rules for men and women, I believe it’s important to be adaptable. If somebody needs to work from home, so be it. I am also highly Inspired by women on my team who come on the weekends to get their work done. That’s the team I want to work with. They teach me the importance of inclusivity - they teach me how to be a stronger woman every day. When I saw this happening with me, I started to understand how important it is to have like-minded people and people with similar experiences around you. Hence, this is why I try to bring in as many women as I can into the company. It’s selfish of me but trust me- it’s also great for every woman out there.