The Thumb Rules For Buying Health Insurance For Senior Citizens

Health is wealth – we've known that since time immemorial, but it has now become more significant than ever. A global health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic left us all cooped up in our homes, making us realise that there's really no substitute for good physical and mental health.

Of course, the upkeep of your health is an expensive affair. Right from diagnosis to treatment – you may incur large sums of money, which can throw your financial health off track.

That's where health insurance steps in, both to safeguard your health and wealth. It provides adequate coverage, so that you are always protected in case medical emergencies crop up. Getting health insurance is important for all age groups – more so for senior citizens.

Why should senior citizens buy health insurance?

As we grow in age, our health also becomes a little more fragile. This means that medical issues can come up without notice, and to get them treated, you may have to incur high expenses that may leave a huge hole in your pocket. In fact, it is during old age that critical illnesses can also creep into your life.

With inflation on the rise, it's difficult to bear the cost, and sometimes, the elderly do not get the right treatment in such cases. The solution is to invest in comprehensive health insurance that offers a higher sum insured, so that any medical eventuality is addressed at the earliest.

Key rules to buying health insurance for senior citizens

Here's a checklist of what you should keep in mind, when you buy health insurance for senior citizens:

Go for an adequate cover

When you have a good health insurance policy by your side, all your healthcare expenses are covered. This is a form of protection, because you don't have to worry about paying large sums of money from your pocket. This can also help you lead a stress-free life.

When you buy health insurance, make sure you evaluate your budget and your family's medical history. While this is a ground rule, it is always a good idea to get health insurance with a high sum insured, so that inflation doesn't really impact you, when it comes to your medical emergencies.

Choose a policy with a low waiting period

There are certain pre-existing diseases that require policyholders to wait it out. This means that a person may have to wait for a longer period to submit their claims for a particular illness. Since this is an important aspect, it is essential to do your research and compare policies to check the waiting period, so that you don't have to go through any hassle later on.

Zero in on a policy that offers unlimited restoration of the sum insured

When you are old, medical emergencies can strike without notice. These may require you to get hospitalised often; in that case, it's essential that you have the advantage of restoring your sum insured, as many times as you want. Not only will this help you get peace of mind; but at the same time, it will also protect your financial health.

Check if the insurance provider has a large network coverage

It's always a good idea to check if your insurance provider has a large network of affiliated hospitals. In fact, if these hospitals specialise in offering medical care to senior citizens, there's nothing like it. Also, make sure you check that these hospitals offer cashless treatment.

The last word

Getting health insurance for senior citizens is more important than you think! So, don't wait it out and use this checklist to know the right insurance to zero in on. After all, being safe and secure is even more essential when you are old.