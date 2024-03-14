BAF is one of India’s biggest and most coveted Animation Awards
The recognition etches Gameskraft in the same league as other reputed AVGC entertainment companies
RummyCulture, one of the country’s leading skill-based online rummy platforms from the house of Gameskraft, has won India's oldest AVGC Award at FICCI Frames 2024. The platform was recognised at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Best Animated Frames (BAF) Awards, winning the esteemed “Best Card Game” category.
“We are delighted and honoured to receive the prestigious ‘Best Card Game’ award at the FICCI BAF Awards 2024. This recognition from the esteemed BAF Awards further solidifies RummyCulture's position as a frontrunner in the skilled online games industry, recognising our industry amongst other awardees in entertainment. This achievement also stands as a testament to the extensive and consistent efforts our team has dedicated to delivering a standout gaming experience to our players. Moving forward, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing unmatched gaming experiences.” said Divya Alok Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer-Rummy.
Advertisement
Established in 2004 by FICCI, the BAF Awards was conceived to commend the exemplary achievements of both students and professionals within the dynamic realm of animation. BAF is India’s biggest and most coveted animation awards and has grown in stature ever since its launch. It recognises and celebrates the exceptional work done by the animation studios and encompasses the work done in the arena of animation, VFX and Gaming domain.
Launched in 2017 by Gameskraft, RummyCulture boasts a community of over one crore users. The platform’s games are designed on an extremely user-friendly UI and make it convenient for first-time players to understand and play the game hassle-free. The recognition etches Gameskraft in the same league as other reputed AVGC companies.
Advertisement
About RummyCulture
RummyCulture is one of India’s fastest growing online rummy platforms with more than 2.5 Crore (25 million) players and holds the “Guinness World Record” for hosting the world’s largest online rummy tournament. To provide an exciting, legal, safe, and fair game play experience to all users, the platform is RNG & No Bot certified. It also has an ISO 9001:2005 certification.
With a belief in the power of technology to provide outstanding online rummy gaming experiences blended with best in segment customer service, offers, and player rewards, RummyCulture’s games are designed on an extremely user-friendly UI and make it convenient for first-time players to understand and play hassle-free. The platform offers players great opportunities to utilize their rummy skills and win a variety of exciting prizes.
About Gameskraft
Since its inception in 2017, online skill-based games company Gameskraft has catered to a growing group of players within the skill-based online games community. It is now one of the country’s most recognised games brands, home to massively popular gaming platforms. Gameskraft operates at the convergence of technology and gaming, offering millions of gamers secure, high-quality experiences. The company’s keen knowledge of the sector drives newer and safer ideas in skill-based gaming.
Media Contact:
Pratvii Ponnappa, Weber Shandwick | M: 9886321381
Hamsa Yogitashri, Weber Shandwick | M: 9686410006