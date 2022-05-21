One Of A Kind In Her Region: Nav Brar

Nav Brar has become a sensation in the realm of make-up artistry and has given a new direction to the budding artists moving in. With the growing boost in requests for her appointments, she was determined to make a team that can assist her to deal with more clients. In June 2019, she launched her make up studio and academy: Nav Brar Studios & Makeup Academy, in Chandigarh region. The studio comprises a devoted team of senior make-up artists and hairstylists. Nav despised refusing her clients due to her prior booking. But her clients were always adamant to get her appointment in one way or the other. Consequently, she agreed to come up with a studio so that she could attend to all her clients. Moreover, her studio’s primary emphasis is to have a perfect solution for those who like to hold it real yet glam.

After working all over India for a few years, Nav understood that there isn’t any organization that educates modern makeup mastery. She commenced her make-up academy for those who were inclined to take make-up as a career and learn from the best. Though there are many makeup academies the locality requires the ones that could extend proficiency in the modern worldwide trends and products. She initiated delivering intensive professional makeup courses with decent talents and openness to excellent learning. Her professional make-up course comprises a lesser batch where beginners get hands-on experience and get a chance of everyday practice sessions. She gives personal guidance to all her students and helps them start their careers in the same field. Nav Brar has successfully acquired a diploma in cosmetology.

Nav Brar is known to bring out the best in you depending on what suits your personality the best and gives you the most elegant and classy look to steal everybody's attention. Her experience has made her stand out and excel at what she does as she understands the difference between her clients and how to transform them into beautiful brides. She's got a huge name in the industry as she is renowned for being a dedicated professional and proved herself every time by giving a stunning makeover to celebrities, brides, and models. The makeup style that she goes for is usually elegant and classy with innovative ideas to make you get the perfect glow. Be it an engagement look or your wedding day - she will definitely make you look the best be it any occasion. Book your appointment with her and we promise you won't be disappointed.