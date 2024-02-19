Meet The New Meme Coin Crypto Challengers That Could Outshine Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

The “meme coin mania” is something that many crypto experts and crypto influencers talked about in 2023, and guided by those positive predictions for a large number of meme coins, many investors decided to invest in some of the meme coins with the greatest potential.

During the last year, the crypto world became richer for a significant number of coins from this sector, but it is precisely this rich offer that made investors wonder whether to give a chance to some young meme coin or to remain "faithful" to the established ones, such as Dogecoin ($DOGE) or Shiba Inu ($SHIB).

Although both $DOGE and $SHIB performed pretty solidly during 2023, the fact is that those investors who were not brave enough to give the young meme coin hopes a chance regretted that decision. A certain percentage of those young meme coins achieved exceptional growth in value and richly rewarded the earliest investors.

In order not to make the same mistake in 2024, investors are now ready to meet the new meme coin crypto challengers that could outperform Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and many other well-known meme coins. At the moment, it seems that even 3 young coins could do that: Smog Token ($SMOG), Sponge Token V2 ($SPONGEV2), and Scotty the AI ($SCOTTY).

So let's check what we can expect in the future from the old meme coin players and what from these young meme coin challengers!

>>> Buy The Best Crypto Now<<<

What can we expect from Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) in the future?

When searching for potentially the most profitable meme coins, it is often the case that crypto investors turn to those that have already achieved good results in the past, and Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) certainly belong to the group of successful ones. But the question that arises is what fate awaits them in 2024.

As for Dogecoin ($DOGE), this well-known meme coin started the year with a value of around $0.08, and predictions suggest that during 2024, this meme coin could reach a maximum value of around $0.0878. However, experts advise caution, because there are chances that the value of Dogecoin could fall to $0.0751. So, unfortunately, during 2024 $DOGE is not set for impressive gains.

Analyzing the potential of Shiba Inu ($SHIB), experts concluded that this meme coin could, in the best case, reach a value of around $0.00000856 during this year. But one should not ignore the predictions that suggest that the value of this meme coin could fall to $0.00000601.

These two well-known meme coins will not shine in full glory during 2024, so the increasing number of investors who are looking for new meme coin stars is not surprising. Let's check if any of those new meme coins could do better than $DOGE and $SHIB.

>>> Buy The Best Crypto Now<<<

Smog Token ($SMOG) is the freshest meme coin crypto challenger that could outshine Dogecoin and Shiba Inu!

One of the freshest meme coin crypto challengers that could outshine Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and many other established meme coins, is the "sweet dragon from the Solana network", the young Smog Token ($SMOG).

$SMOG is different from similar meme coins because it "skips" the classic presale and goes directly into the launch with "the biggest Solana Airdrop ever".

Since the very beginning, $SMOG has shown a strong foundation for future growth. Crypto experts believe that this meme coin could copy the gains achieved by $BONK and similar meme coins that exploded, and predict that during 2024, this meme coin could potentially achieve up to 100x gains!

>>> Buy Smog Token Now<<<