Top 5 Dandiya Night Locations You Must Visit In Gujarat

Navshakti Navratri is a unique concept where every arrangement and every cost aspect is backed by volunteers. The core concept of Navshakti is to get the benefits of group energy as suggested by our forefathers and gurus long ago. In Navshakti, they don't charge a penny from the garba players, participants are not only garba players but they are part of a system. They become one of the Navshaktis.