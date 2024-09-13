Places To Visit During Navratri Holidays Near Delhi

Distance from Delhi - Approximately 300 kilometers

Travel Time - Around 6-7 hours by road

Solan, often referred to as the "Mushroom City of India," is a picturesque town nestled in the Shivalik Hills of Himachal Pradesh. Known for its pleasant weather and scenic beauty, Solan offers a peaceful retreat with lush greenery, charming temples, and monasteries. The town’s natural beauty and relaxed vibe make it a great destination for a rejuvenating Navratri holiday or during the period of September and October.

How to Reach - You can drive to Solan from Delhi in around 6-7 hours via NH44. Alternatively, you can take a train to Kalka and then hire a taxi or take a toy train to Solan.

Things to Do