Places To Visit During Navratri Holidays Near Delhi

Navratri is a festival of joy, prayers, and spiritual rebirth. For those people who reside in Delhi, it is the best time to leave their busy lives behind and go on a holiday to visit the nearby hill stations or forts. Here is the list of five interesting places around Delhi that you can go to during Navratri vacations and in the months of September and October too, which indeed are unique in their own ways.
1. Solan, Himachal Pradesh
Distance from Delhi - Approximately 300 kilometers
Travel Time - Around 6-7 hours by road
Solan, often referred to as the "Mushroom City of India," is a picturesque town nestled in the Shivalik Hills of Himachal Pradesh. Known for its pleasant weather and scenic beauty, Solan offers a peaceful retreat with lush greenery, charming temples, and monasteries. The town’s natural beauty and relaxed vibe make it a great destination for a rejuvenating Navratri holiday or during the period of September and October.
How to Reach - You can drive to Solan from Delhi in around 6-7 hours via NH44. Alternatively, you can take a train to Kalka and then hire a taxi or take a toy train to Solan.
Things to Do
Explore the scenic views from the Mohan Shakti National Heritage Park.
Visit the famous Shoolini Devi Temple, dedicated to the town's presiding deity.
Take a tour of the Kasauli Brewery, one of the oldest distilleries in India.
Trek to the Karol Tibba for panoramic views of the surrounding hills.
2. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Distance from Delhi - Approximately 340 kilometers
Travel Time - Around 8-9 hours by road
Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is a popular hill station known for its colonial charm, cool climate, and beautiful landscapes. Surrounded by snow-capped mountains and lush forests, Shimla is ideal for those looking for a combination of adventure and relaxation. Its iconic landmarks, bustling markets, and vibrant culture make it a favored destination during the Navratri holidays.
How to Reach - You can drive to Shimla from Delhi, which takes around 8-9 hours via NH5. Alternatively, take a train to Kalka, followed by a toy train or taxi ride to Shimla. Buses and private taxis are also available from Delhi to Shimla.
Things to Do
Stroll along the Mall Road and enjoy the colonial architecture.
Visit Jakhoo Temple, dedicated to Lord Hanuman, for panoramic views of the city.
Take a ride on the famous Kalka-Shimla toy train, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Explore Christ Church, one of the oldest churches in North India.
3. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Distance from Delhi - Approximately 240-260 kilometers
Travel Time - Around 5-6 hours by road
Rishikesh, located along the banks of the Ganges River, is known as the "Yoga Capital of the World" and a spiritual hub. The town is surrounded by the Himalayan foothills and is a popular destination for yoga, meditation, and adventure activities like river rafting. Rishikesh’s spiritual atmosphere, sacred temples, and ashrams make it an ideal place to visit during Navratri for both relaxation and spiritual rejuvenation.
How to Reach - You can drive to Rishikesh from Delhi, which takes around 5-6 hours via NH334. Alternatively, take a train to Haridwar and then a taxi or bus to Rishikesh. Direct buses from Delhi to Rishikesh are also available from ISBT Kashmere Gate and Anand Vihar.
Things to Do
Attend the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat, a spiritual experience not to be missed.
Visit the Lakshman Jhula and Ram Jhula suspension bridges for scenic views of the Ganges.
Explore the Beatles Ashram, where the band stayed in the 1960s, now a popular tourist spot.
Experience white-water rafting in the Ganges for a thrilling adventure.
4. Landour, Uttarakhand
Distance from Delhi - Approximately 290 kilometers
Travel Time - Around 7-8 hours by road
Landour, a quaint hill station located near Mussoorie, is a haven for peace lovers and nature enthusiasts. Unlike its bustling neighbor, Musoorie, Landour offers an old-world charm with its colonial-era architecture, lush green landscapes, and breathtaking views of the Garhwal Himalayas. The cool weather and serene environment make it an ideal spot for a peaceful getaway during Navratri.
How to Reach - You can drive to Landour from Delhi, which takes around 7-8 hours. Alternatively, take a train to Dehradun (the nearest railway station), followed by a 1.5-hour taxi ride to Landour. Buses and shared taxis are also available from Dehradun.
Things to Do
Stroll along the Landour Bazaar, which is known for its old-world charm.
Visit the famous Laal Tibba, the highest point in Landour, offering stunning views of the surrounding peaks.
Explore the colonial-era churches and landour language school that add to the town's historical appeal.
Visit the famous Landour Bakehouse and Char Dukan.
5. Neemrana, Rajasthan
Distance from Delhi - Approximately 100-120 kilometers
Travel Time - Around 2-3 hours by road.
Neemrana is famous for its magnificent 15th-century fort, which has been converted into a heritage hotel. The Neemrana Fort Palace offers a regal experience with its grand architecture, beautifully landscaped gardens, and a panoramic view of the Aravalli hills. The fort's strategic location and historical significance make it an ideal spot for a quick Navratri getaway.
How to Reach - Neemrana is easily accessible by road from Delhi, making it a popular weekend destination. It takes around 2-3 hours to reach by car via the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH 48). There are also buses available from Delhi to Neemrana.
Things to Do
Stay at the Neemrana Fort Palace and experience royal hospitality.
Enjoy a thrilling zip-lining activity over the fort and its surroundings.
Explore the nearby Baori (stepwell) and other historical structures.
6. Nainital, Uttarakhand
Distance from Delhi - Approximately 300 km
Travel Options - 6-7 hours by road via NH9; or take a train to Kathgodam followed by a 1-hour taxi ride.
Nainital, with its beautiful lakes and surrounding hills, is a popular hill station that offers a perfect mix of leisure and adventure. Boating in Naini Lake, visiting the Naina Devi Temple, and exploring nearby viewpoints like Snow View are some activities that make Nainital a delightful holiday spot.
How to Reach - To reach Nainital from Delhi, you can take a direct train to Kathgodam, the nearest railway station, and then a taxi or bus for the remaining 35 km. Alternatively, drive via NH9 for around 7 hours or take a bus from ISBT Anand Vihar. Daily private and state-run buses operate from Delhi to Nainital.
Things to Do
Enjoy boating on Naini Lake.
Visit Naina Devi Temple and Snow View Point.
Explore the bustling Mall Road and nearby caves.
7. Jaipur, Rajasthan
Distance from Delhi - Approximately 280 km
Travel options - A drive via NH48 (242 km long highway) or a short flight or train journey.
Jaipur, the Pink City, is known for its vibrant culture, historic forts, and palaces. The Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, and Jantar Mantar are must-visit attractions. Jaipur's rich heritage and colorful bazaars make it an exciting destination to explore during the holidays.
How to Reach - Jaipur is easily accessible from Delhi by road, with the most popular route being via the NH48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway). The drive is comfortable, with a well-maintained highway. You can either drive your own vehicle or hire a taxi or cab service for the journey. Additionally, there are numerous state-run and private buses operating between Delhi and Jaipur, with options ranging from regular to luxury coaches. These buses depart from various locations in Delhi, such as ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Dhaula Kuan, and Anand Vihar.
Things to Do
Visit the majestic Amber Fort, explore the City Palace, and marvel at the architectural wonder of Hawa Mahal.
During Navratri, the local markets are adorned with festive decorations, and you can indulge in traditional Rajasthani delicacies.
8. Kasol, Himachal Pradesh
Distance from Delhi - Kasol is approximately 520 km from Delhi, which usually takes around 12-14 hours to reach by road, depending on traffic and weather conditions.
Travel Options: 8-9 hours by road via NH44; or take a train to Chandigarh or Joginder Nagar followed by a 4-hour taxi ride.
Kasol, a small village in the Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh, is known for its scenic landscapes, and serene atmosphere. It is a popular destination for backpackers, nature lovers, and those seeking tranquility away from the hustle and bustle of city life.
How to Reach Kasol - You can drive or take a bus from Delhi to Kasol via Manali Highway, passing through Bhuntar and Kullu.
Things to Do
Trek to Kheerganga or Malana Village.
Explore the Parvati River and Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara.
Enjoy cafes, local markets, and riverside camping.