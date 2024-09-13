Brand Studio

How Do Different States Celebrate Navratri: The Indian Navratri Experience

Discover how different states in India celebrate Navratri with colorful traditions, festive dances, and unique rituals!

Indian Navratri Experience
Navaratri, the nine-night festivity celebrated in honor of the goddess Durga, is one of the widely celebrated festivals in India. Being celebrated in various forms and styles, Navratri has become a perfect example of the colorful and diverse culture of India. Starting from the dance of Garba from Gujarat to the celebration of Durga puja from West Bengal, every state welcomes the festive season with different customs but the main focus is always on praising the deity and being happy.

Gujarat: Garba and Dandiya Nights

As for the state of Gujarat, the Navratri festival equates itself with the energetic dances, Garba and Dandiya Raas. Men and women come together in large groups and dance what can be described as circular folk dances in reverence of the goddess Shakti. Both men and women wear chaniya cholis and kediyus, and together with others, they enjoy songs, dances, and music of Navratri for nine nights. It is also a social event where enthusiasts come together to admire the festivities under the starlit nights during the festival.

West Bengal: Durga Puja

In West Bengal Navratri is celebrated like Durga Puja which forms one of the largest festivals of the region. Goddess Durga’s idols are marvelously carved and offered puja for five days. The whole city looks like a beautiful carnival with magnificent pandals where people come to worship. This is followed by the process of Visarjan, where the idols of the gods are immersed in water. Cultural events that are observed during Durga Puja are dance dramas, recitals, traditional songs, and music, as well as feasting on delicious sweets which are very famous in Bengal.

Tamil Nadu: Golu Display

In Tamil Nadu, Navratri is celebrated with a distinct tradition called Golu or Kolu. Families arrange dolls and figurines in a display, narrating different religious folklore. The theme varies each year, and households invite friends and neighbors to view their unique Golu displays. Singing devotional songs, exchanging gifts, and performing rituals for Goddess Saraswati (goddess of knowledge and arts) and Goddess Durga are key parts of the celebration.

Karnataka: Mysore Dasara

The Navratri festival takes its name here in Karnataka in particular and in the royal city of Mysore as Dasara. Mysore Dasara is celebrated with special pomp and splendor and the chief attraction is the elephant, carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari on a golden seat, which moves on a procession through the Mysore streets. This 10-day festival marks the victory of good over evil and is filled with cultural performances, wrestling competitions, and exhibitions.

Punjab: Devotional Fasting and Jagrans

In Punjab, Navratri is the nine-night festival of complete devotion and fasting. Another festival is Jagrans where the Punjabi community performs singing sessions all night to praise the goddess to deliver her offerings. The eighth and ninth days of Navratri are Ashtami and Navami respectively; on these days, the little daughters of the house are treated as goddess themselves and worshiped and offered food in the form of Kanjak.

Himachal Pradesh: Kullu Dussehra

Navratri ends with quite a popular festival in Himachal Pradesh known as Kullu Dussehra. While the rest of India celebrates this festival on Dussehra, Kullu observes it a week later than the rest of the country. The celebrations include a parade of local gods, a presentation of cultural shows and dances, and the Nati dance. The traditional fair attracts thousands of people from the other neighboring villages in the Kullu valley.

Andhra Pradesh: Bathukamma Festival

In Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh Navratri is known as Bathukamma which is the festival of flowers. Women make beautiful flowers, arrange them beautifully to form a cone, then put them in water bodies on the last day. The festival marks the triumph of nature and spring; the women dance around the flower stacks as an offering to Goddess Gauri.

The nine-day festival of Navratri has many faces of memories for everyone, for it is the Garba and Dandiya nights, and for some, it is the beginning of Ram-Leela performances, but for each part of India, this time of the year simply translates into celebrations. The colorful celebration of devotion, unity, and the victory of good over evil.

