How Do Different States Celebrate Navratri: The Indian Navratri Experience

As for the state of Gujarat, the Navratri festival equates itself with the energetic dances, Garba and Dandiya Raas. Men and women come together in large groups and dance what can be described as circular folk dances in reverence of the goddess Shakti. Both men and women wear chaniya cholis and kediyus, and together with others, they enjoy songs, dances, and music of Navratri for nine nights. It is also a social event where enthusiasts come together to admire the festivities under the starlit nights during the festival.