How Diwali Is Celebrated Worldwide: A Global Festival Of Lights

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the world's most significant, beloved, and widely celebrated Hindu festivals. As Diwali is fast approaching, the Indians are the most excited ones as they celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and zeal, but have you wondered what about the Indians living in foreign countries and how they celebrate the festival of lights? Well, the festival's roots are firmly planted in Indian culture, and its joyous and vibrant celebrations have spread far beyond the borders of India. Today, Diwali is celebrated in various ways globally, bringing together communities from diverse cultural backgrounds. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 1, 2024. In this article, we will explore the Diwali celebration across the world.
Nine countries around the world celebrate Diwali like India:
Nepal
The Deepawali in Nepal is celebrated as Tihar, a five-day festival dedicated to honouring different animals such as cows, dogs, oxen and crows. The festival celebrates the bond between humans and animals. The main festival is called Laxmi Puja, dedicated to the goddess of wealth. Houses are adorned with lights, and rangolis are made to welcome prosperity. Nepalis offer prayers for familial well-being and enjoy fireworks as part of the celebration. The final day is commemorated as Bhai Dooj or Bhai Tikka, which symbolizes the love and affection between siblings.
Sri Lanka
In Sri Lanka, Diwali is celebrated predominantly by the Hindu-Tamil community, particularly in the northern and eastern provinces. Sri Lankan people celebrate Diwali traditionally by lighting lamps and fervent prayers. Fireworks and sharing sweets among family and friends are an integral part of the celebration. The Diwali festival is celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal and is considered one of the beloved festivals in Sri Lanka as it commemorates the return of Lord Rama after his victory over Ravana, as it does in India.
Malaysia
In Malaysia, Diwali is celebrated as Hari Diwali, which is also a public holiday for them. The celebration begins with an early morning oil bath and is followed by prayers in temples. As crackers are banned in Malaysia, they celebrate the festival with the lighting of clay lamps, preparing traditional Indian sweets like laddoos and murukkus, and sharing confections, which are common practices for them.
Singapore
In Singapore, Diwali is an important event for the Indian community and is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm. The area of Little India is transformed into a vibrant hub of lights and decorations, with special bazaars selling traditional Indian clothing, food, and Diwali paraphernalia. Serangoon Road becomes the center of the celebration, featuring a stunning display of colourful lights and ornaments. People light oil lamps, visit temples, and enjoy a variety of Indian sweets and savouries with their families.
United Kingdom
The British Indian community celebrates Diwali with great enthusiasm, especially in cities like London, Leicester, and Birmingham. Leicester hosts one of the largest Diwali celebrations outside of India, with tens of thousands gathering to watch fireworks, light up diyas, and participate in cultural performances. The House of Commons often hosts a Diwali celebration, highlighting the significance of the festival in British culture. The highlights of Diwali are the grand processions through the centre featuring traditional music and dance performances. Indian restaurants and sweet shops prepare special menus, while homes and temples across the UK are illuminated with lights and filled with the aroma of incense and traditional food.
United States
Diwali, the festival of lights has no bounds and has found its way across the Atlantic to the swarming streets of the United States. With a large Indian population, the United States witnesses large-scale Diwali celebrations in major cities like New York, Houston, Chicago, and San Francisco. Community centres and the Hindu community organized unique celebrations with vibrant parades. In New York, Times Square hosts an annual Diwali event featuring cultural performances, food stalls, and fireworks. Temples across the country hold Lakshmi pujas, and the exchange of sweets and gifts is common among friends and family. In addition to Indian communities, Diwali has garnered attention from various educational institutions and workplaces, where the festival is acknowledged and celebrated as part of diversity initiatives.
Fiji
Fiji, home to a significant population of Indo-Fijians, celebrates Diwali with vibrant enthusiasm. The festival is a public holiday and that’s why people celebrate it by attending parties and sending gifts and confections. People decorate their homes and shops, and even temples are beautifully adorned with lights and diyas. Fireworks are a significant part of the celebration, and the spirit of community is strong in the Indo-Fijian diaspora.
Thailand
The people of Thailand celebrate the Diwali festival with cultural programs, dance performances, a lot of fireworks and decorations. Diwali is one of the favourite festivals in Thailand celebrated with traditional customs. The festival is marked by lighting lamps, offering prayers to deities, and sharing sweets and gifts. While Diwali isn't a national holiday in Thailand, it's still a significant occasion for the Hindu population, reflecting the country's cultural diversity.
South Africa
South Africa has a large Indian community, particularly in Durban. Diwali is celebrated with great fanfare, with homes and temples lit up with oil lamps, fireworks displays, and cultural performances. The festival is celebrated with the lighting of oil lamps, prayers and sharing of sweets and gifts making it a joyous and overall occasion. Traditional foods and sweets, such as samosas and jalebis, are prepared and shared among neighbours, reflecting the community’s strong sense of togetherness.
The festival of lights has transformed into a global celebration and is celebrated above religious and cultural boundaries. Despite the variations in traditions and practices, the essence of Diwali remains consistent—bringing light into the world, dispelling darkness, and fostering a sense of community and togetherness. People take part and come together to celebrate this festival. As Diwali continues to grow in prominence globally, it remains a beautiful reminder of the shared values that connect us all.
Happy Diwali!