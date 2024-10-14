How Diwali Is Celebrated Worldwide: A Global Festival Of Lights

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the world's most significant, beloved, and widely celebrated Hindu festivals. As Diwali is fast approaching, the Indians are the most excited ones as they celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and zeal, but have you wondered what about the Indians living in foreign countries and how they celebrate the festival of lights? Well, the festival's roots are firmly planted in Indian culture, and its joyous and vibrant celebrations have spread far beyond the borders of India. Today, Diwali is celebrated in various ways globally, bringing together communities from diverse cultural backgrounds. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 1, 2024. In this article, we will explore the Diwali celebration across the world.