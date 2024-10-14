Brand Studio

Dev Deepawali 2024: Date, Timing, And Sacred Rituals Of Diwali Of Gods

Know about Dev Deepawali 2024: Date, timing, rituals, and history of the grand festival celebrated in Varanasi.

Dev Deepawali 2024
Dev Deepawali 2024: Date, Timing, And Sacred Rituals Of Diwali Of Gods
Dev Deepawali, or Diwali of Gods, is fast approaching and will be celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur on November 15, 2024 (Friday). The Dev Diwali festival is especially observed in the holy city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Gujarat with huge enthusiasm. Devotees especially visit Banaras during the festival to witness the picturesque view, as the city is beautifully decorated with thousands of earthen lamps (Diyas) at the ghat of Ganga river, and its twinkling is a sight to behold. This article will focus on Dev Deepawali, its date and auspicious timing, history and significance.

Dev Deepawali: Date and Timing

Dev Deepawali
Dev Deepawali is observed on the Kartik Purnima (the full moon night in the Hindu), the fifteenth day of Diwali. The festival celebrates the triumph of Lord Shiva's defeated demon Tripurasura. While Diwali signifies the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, Dev Deepawali, marks the return of the gods from their earthly sojourn to their celestial abode. This festival is particularly famous for its spectacular display of millions of earthen lamps (diyas) lit on the ghats of the Ganges River.

  • Dev Deepawali Date: November 15, 2024

  • Pradosh Kaal Dev Deepawali Timing: 05:10 PM to 07:47 PM

  • Duration: 02 hrs-37 minutes

  • Purnima Tithi Begins: 06:19 AM on November 15, 2024

  • Purnima Tithi Ends: at 02: 58 AM on November 16, 2024.

History and Significance of Dev Deepawali

Dev Deepawali
The origins of Dev Deepawali are related to mythology. According to Hindu tradition, the festival commemorates Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura, who had caused havoc across the three worlds. This victory is also referred to as Tripura Samhara. It is believed that during this day, the Devtas (all gods and goddesses) came down to earth to take a dip in the holy water of pure Ganges. The ghats of Varanasi are beautifully lit during the festival to show respect and devotion.

Though primarily observed in Varanasi, this festival is also celebrated in various parts of northern India. Over time, Dev Deepawali has gained prominence not just for its religious significance but also for its cultural vibrancy, attracting thousands of pilgrims, tourists, and devotees from across the globe.

Dev Deepawali holds immense spiritual significance, particularly for Hindus. It is believed that participating in the rituals of Dev Deepawali and offering lamps (diyas) along the Ganges can wash away sins and bring one closer to salvation. The Ganges, regarded as the holiest river in Hinduism, serves as the focal point of this festival. The lighting of the lamps symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and the victory of light over darkness.

Devotees decorate their homes by making rangoli and lighting oil lamps, Ganga Aarti and the lit diyas are the main attractions of this auspicious festival. The festival is also known for paying homage to deceased family members. Many devotees perform Ganga Aarti and light diyas in remembrance of their ancestors, praying for their peaceful afterlife.

Rituals during Dev Deepawali

Rituals during Dev Deepawali
The rituals associated with Dev Deepawali are elaborate and unique. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the rituals performed:

Ganga Snan (Holy Bath in the Ganges): The day starts with taking a dip in the sacred Ganga river. The devotees believe that taking a Ganga Snan is believed to cleanse all the sins.

Lighting of Diyas (Earthen Lamps): As evening descends, thousands of devotees gather at the ghats to light millions of diyas, transforming the riverbanks into a radiant spectacle. The sight of the flickering diyas floating on the Ganges creates a mesmerizing and spiritual ambience. Devotees chant hymns and mantras, praising Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and the River Ganga.

Ganga Aarti: Ganga Aarti the picturesque view is the highlight of the evening. Priests, dressed in traditional attire, perform the aarti with large, multi-tiered oil lamps in synchronized movements, accompanied by the sound of conch shells, bells, and devotional songs. The aarti is offered to Goddess Ganga, thanking her for her continuous blessings and requesting her to purify their souls.

Tripura Samhara: The story of Tripura Samhara, the destruction of the demon Tripurasura by Lord Shiva, is narrated, and devotees offer prayers in reverence. Devotees also worship Lord Shiva, as the protector of the universe, on this day.

Kartika Snan and Charity: Many devotees observe the practice of Kartika Snan, bathing in the Ganges throughout the month of Kartik and offering donations and food to the poor and needy. After taking the holy bath, pilgrims offer lamps and flowers to the Ganges and perform prayers for the wellbeing of their families.

Prayers for Ancestors: As part of the rituals, many people offer pind daan (prayers for the deceased) and float diyas in the Ganges to honour the souls of their ancestors, seeking peace for their afterlife.

Processions and Cultural Programs: Varanasi witnesses vibrant processions of deities, accompanied by music, dance, and bhajans (devotional songs). Cultural performances, showcasing classical music and dance, are also held across the city during this time.

Dev Deepawali is a unique festival where mythology, spirituality, and tradition blend into one, creating an awe-inspiring experience. It is a celebration not just of light, but of the divine, as the gods themselves descend to partake in the festivities. You can witness this ritualistic grandeur, the historical significance, and the mesmerizing beauty of the lamps making it an unmissable occasion for seeking a spiritual connection with the sacred land of Varanasi. Whether as a pilgrim, a devotee, or a curious traveler, experiencing Dev Deepawali in Varanasi is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness devotion and culture at its peak.

Happy Dev Deepawali!

