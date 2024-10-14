Dev Deepawali 2024: Date, Timing, And Sacred Rituals Of Diwali Of Gods

Dev Deepawali, or Diwali of Gods, is fast approaching and will be celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur on November 15, 2024 (Friday). The Dev Diwali festival is especially observed in the holy city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Gujarat with huge enthusiasm. Devotees especially visit Banaras during the festival to witness the picturesque view, as the city is beautifully decorated with thousands of earthen lamps (Diyas) at the ghat of Ganga river, and its twinkling is a sight to behold. This article will focus on Dev Deepawali, its date and auspicious timing, history and significance.