US States Sue TikTok Over Harmful Addiction To Children

The impact of these lawsuits goes beyond just TikTok, as they highlight a larger issue regarding social media’s influence on young minds. According to research from the Pew Research Center, nearly all teens aged 13 to 17 in the U.S. use social media, with about a third admitting they use it “almost constantly.” Additionally, a CDC survey found that high school students who use social media frequently are more likely to feel persistent sadness or hopelessness. These findings highlight the urgent need for social media companies to be held accountable and for parents and educators to be more aware of these issues.