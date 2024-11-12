Kashmir's First Snowfall: Beauty, Challenges, And Seasonal Hope

Kashmir’s snowfall is a reminder of both its beauty and the resilience required to endure the winter. Locals have adapted to these annual snow events, with a strong focus on stocking essentials, securing their homes, and preparing for interruptions to transport and daily routines. In the high-altitude regions of Kashmir, wood has long been the material of choice for building homes, a tradition deeply rooted in both practicality and cultural heritage. Wood’s natural insulating properties make it ideal for trapping warmth, a vital feature in the region’s harsh winters, where temperatures often plunge to freezing levels. Additionally, wood’s flexibility provides resilience against earthquakes, a frequent threat in this seismic zone, reducing the risk of severe structural damage. Beyond functionality, these wooden homes also reflect a rich architectural heritage, with intricate carvings and “pinjrakari” latticework that showcase the skill of local artisans.