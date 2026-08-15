Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Footage Leaks Online

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse has suffered a massive leak.
Four minutes of footage from the upcoming film has dropped on social media.
Sony is seeking to take down the leaks.
Four and a half minutes of footage from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse — the final film in the hit animated Spider-Verse trilogy —is circulating online. The footage appears to be culled from the new film’s opening scene woven with a montage of traditional trailer clips.
It picks up where the earlier film, Across the Spider-Verse, left Miles Morales in its cliffhanger ending: tied up to a punching bag, surrounded by his alternate-universe uncle Aaron and his alternate-universe self, who, instead of becoming Spider-Man, turns into the Prowler. Sony is working to scrub the footage from X/Twitter, but users continue to share the clip across channels.
Chris Miller Slams The Leak
Co-writer Chris Miller took to X to bash the leak: “Not a fan of leaks of unfinished, not fully rendered footage.” The first footage was shown exclusively at CinemaCon earlier this year. At the event Miller promised it was “the most emotional Spider-Verse film we have ever made” and co-writer Phil Lord billed it the “most spectacular.”
The official description of the film states, "Hunted by Miguel O’Hara’s Spider Society and betrayed by his friends, Miles finds himself in the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in search of a way home. Knowing that his family has been not only fractured but endangered by his calling, it’s a race against the clock for Miles to travel across the wildest reaches of time and space to fight for and reunite everything he holds most dear."
This past month, billion-dollar blockbusters The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day both leaked onto X after their theatrical releases. The trailer for 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home had also leaked weeks before debuting publicly online. Paramount faced a similar situation when a full version of The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender leaked online by a fan after the theatrical release kept being staggered by months of continued delays.
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled for a release on June 18, 2027, Only stills of various characters have been officially released as of now. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailey Steinfeld, Donald Grover, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Luna Lauren Velez, Kimiko Glenn and more.