Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 17.
The MCU film is directed by the Russo brothers.
Avengers: Doomsday is clashing with Dune 3.
Marvel Studios is uniting its legendary roster of heroes for a high-stakes conflict with multiversal consequences. Anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday continues to build as beloved veterans return alongside newly forged partnerships. The concluding trailer gives fans a peek at Chris Evans stepping back into the shoes of Steve Rogers, while the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four band together to take on Robert Downey Jr.’s formidable Doctor Doom.
Packed with hints of heartfelt reconnections, family secrets, and an impending crisis, the latest trailer indicates what viewers can expect from the upcoming blockbuster.
Avengers Doomsday Trailer Breakdown
The new trailer centers heavily on Chris Evans’s Captain America stepping away from his quiet, married life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) to step back into the fray and rescue humanity once more.
It also depicts fresh scenes of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom issuing a chilling ultimatum to the assembled champions: “All of you have lived stolen lives, now you must give them back.” Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor attempts to mobilise the fractured group, exhorting them to “put aside your petty squabbles” before candidly confessing, “I don’t even know who half of you are.”
Cyclops can be heard snarling, "To me, my X-Men," as Nightcrawler teleports in Gambit, Mystique, and Beast.
More heroes like Mister Fantastic, Shang-Chi, Thor, and Yelena Belova hop onto this massive team-up.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is one of Marvel Studios' major theatrical releases for 2026. The film boasts an extensive ensemble cast, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden.
Recent Marvel bonus clips have set up major developments for Doctor Doom: Vision Quest concluded with a stinger revealing that Doom has resurrected the Scarlet Witch, while extra scenes included in the Avengers: Endgame Encore re-release depicted him capturing Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.
In the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, an ensemble of hero factions will converge, ranging from Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) Avengers squad and the New Avengers to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Advance ticket bookings in India have already crossed the 800,000 mark ahead of its December 18 premiere, where the blockbuster will go head-to-head with Dune: Part Three at the global box office.
The release of Doomsday will also set the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars, which is currently scheduled to arrive in December 2027.