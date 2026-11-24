In the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, an ensemble of hero factions will converge, ranging from Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) Avengers squad and the New Avengers to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Advance ticket bookings in India have already crossed the 800,000 mark ahead of its December 18 premiere, where the blockbuster will go head-to-head with Dune: Part Three at the global box office.