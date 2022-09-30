Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Allu Arjun Stands In Queue To Seek Blessings At Golden Temple, Fans Call Him The Most Humble

In the video that is widely shared on social media, superstar Allu Arjun is moving along with the other devotees

Telugu actor Allu Arjun
Telugu actor Allu Arjun Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 10:00 am

Southern superstar Allu Arjun, who has a huge fan following across languages, was recently spotted standing in line  of the Golden Temple to seek blessings on the occassion of his wife Sneha Reddy's birthday. The duo with their kids went to the Golden Temple, and Arjun shared his 'magical' experience of visiting Gurudwara Sahib. Soon, after Allu Arjun posted stories from the temple on his Instagram, a video of the family, standing in the queue for the darshan went viral. 

In the video that is widely shared on social media, superstar Allu Arjun is moving along with the other devotees. This gesture itself received all the love and adulation on social media who expressed that the actor once again proved why he has such a crazy fan following.

Manav Manglani posted the video with the caption, "Celebrating his wife, Sneha Reddy's Birthday #AlluArjun was spotted in the queue with others while they seeks blessing at Golden Temple." 

Here are some of the reactions from his fans on Twitter 

Allu's 2021 movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' turned out to be a blockbuster. Fans have been waiting for news on the sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule' since the Sukumar-directed film's release.  

Art & Entertainment Allu Arjun Entertainment Bollywood Actor Bollywood Pushpa The Rise Golden Temple Amritsar Southern Stars Allu Arjun Amritsar
