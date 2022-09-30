Allu Arjun Stands In Queue To Seek Blessings At Golden Temple, Fans Call Him The Most Humble

Southern superstar Allu Arjun, who has a huge fan following across languages, was recently spotted standing in line of the Golden Temple to seek blessings on the occassion of his wife Sneha Reddy's birthday. The duo with their kids went to the Golden Temple, and Arjun shared his 'magical' experience of visiting Gurudwara Sahib. Soon, after Allu Arjun posted stories from the temple on his Instagram, a video of the family, standing in the queue for the darshan went viral.

In the video that is widely shared on social media, superstar Allu Arjun is moving along with the other devotees. This gesture itself received all the love and adulation on social media who expressed that the actor once again proved why he has such a crazy fan following.

Manav Manglani posted the video with the caption, "Celebrating his wife, Sneha Reddy's Birthday #AlluArjun was spotted in the queue with others while they seeks blessing at Golden Temple."

Here are some of the reactions from his fans on Twitter

Nice to see Icon Star @alluarjun made his wife #AlluSnehaReddy’s birthday special by celebrating it at the #GoldenTemple in Amrithsir along with cute kids Ayaan and Arha #HBDAlluSnehaReddy #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/YsnvbsTpgW — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) September 29, 2022

Allu's 2021 movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' turned out to be a blockbuster. Fans have been waiting for news on the sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule' since the Sukumar-directed film's release.