﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Vladimir Putin's Rumoured Lover Gives Birth To Twin Boys: Reports

Vladimir Putin's Rumoured Lover Gives Birth To Twin Boys: Reports

Former Olympic gold medalist, and rhythmic gymnast, Alina Kabaeva, 36, has long been rumoured to be in a relationship with Putin.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 May 2019
Vladimir Putin's Rumoured Lover Gives Birth To Twin Boys: Reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin
File Photo
Vladimir Putin's Rumoured Lover Gives Birth To Twin Boys: Reports
outlookindia.com
2019-05-29T15:30:54+0530

Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumoured lover reportedly gave birth to twin boys in Moscow earlier this month.

Former Olympic gold medalist, and rhythmic gymnast, Alina Kabaeva, 36, has long been rumoured to be in a relationship with Putin, New York Post reports.

A Russian newspaper, Moskovsky Komsomolets, reported that Kabaeva was the reason why the entire VIP floor of the Kulakov Research Centre for Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Perinatology was cleared this month. However, the brief story about the births was eventually taken down.

The Daily Mail quoted an investigative journalist, a source familiar with the Russian intelligence, who also claimed that Kabaeva had allegedly given birth to two boys. He further said that a doctor from Italy helped with the C-section delivery.

Kabaeva became a model after leaving the competitive sport, and was a Russian lawmaker until 2014. She now heads the National Media Group.

Nicknamed "the secret first lady," Kabaeva, three decades younger than Putin, was rumoured in 2008 to have given birth to a daughter at a private Swiss clinic, according to Voice of America. But then, as now, Kremlin once again denied reports of the births.

Meanwhile, Putin, who guards his private life fiercely, possibly a habit from his days as a KGB agent, has long denied his relationship with Kabaeva.

But reports on Kabaeva, an Uzbek by birth, have continued amid accusations by Putin loyalists, that they are being encouraged by Ukrainian enemies of the Russian leader.

In 2013, Putin announced the end of his 30-year marriage to wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva, with whom he has two grown-up daughters.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Vladimir Putin Moscow International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 12-Year-Old Surat Girl Drops Out Of School To Become Jain Monk
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters