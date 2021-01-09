January 09, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Sriwijaya Air Jet Loses Contact With Air Traffic Controllers: Indonesian Officials

Sriwijaya Air Jet Loses Contact With Air Traffic Controllers: Indonesian Officials

Indonesian officials say Sriwijaya Air jet loses contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Jakarta.

Associated Press (AP) 09 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sriwijaya Air Jet Loses Contact With Air Traffic Controllers: Indonesian Officials
Representational image.
Sriwijaya Air Jet Loses Contact With Air Traffic Controllers: Indonesian Officials
outlookindia.com
2021-01-09T17:07:58+05:30

A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.

Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said the Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta at about 1:56 pm and lost contact with the control tower at 2:40 pm.

“The missing plane is currently under investigation and under coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee,” Irawati said in a statement.

A statement released by the airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia's Borneo island. There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard.

Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago nation, with more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents on land, sea and air because of overcrowding on ferries, aging infrastructure and poorly enforced safety standards.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Study Reveals Most Hospitalised Covid Patients Have At Least 1 Symptom Post 6 Months Of Illness

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Indonesia Jakarta Aeroplanes/Flights International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos