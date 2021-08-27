August 27, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Queen Elizabeth II To Attend UN Climate Change Conference

Queen Elizabeth II To Attend UN Climate Change Conference

British official Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 conference, said he is “absolutely delighted” the queen will be at the event, which is due to be held in Glasgow Nov. 1-12.

Associated Press (AP) 27 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:01 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Queen Elizabeth II To Attend UN Climate Change Conference
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II To Attend UN Climate Change Conference
outlookindia.com
2021-08-27T21:01:02+05:30

Queen Elizabeth II will attend the United Nations climate change conference in Scotland in November, organizers said Friday.

British official Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 conference, said he is “absolutely delighted” the queen will be at the event, which is due to be held in Glasgow Nov. 1-12.

Details of the monarch's schedule have not been released.

World leaders, climate campaigners and activists from around the world are due to attend the UN conference, which was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hopes to secure emissions-cutting commitments to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial times. Countries agreed that goal at a 2015 conference in Paris, but a UN report this month said the world is on course to break the 1.5C threshold within a decade. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Afghanistan Situation ‘Grave’, Ready To Work With International Community To Tackle Terrorism: China

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Queen Elizabeth II London COP-26 Climate Change United Nations Glasgow International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos