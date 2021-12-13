Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Islamic Seminary Darul Uloom Deoband Criticises Saudi Govt For Banning Tablighi Jamaat

In an unprecedented move, Darul Uloom Deoband, a renowned Islamic Seminary in Uttar Pradesh has criticised the Saudi Government. The country has recently banned Tablighi Jamaat calling it a 'danger to society'.

Islamic Seminary Darul Uloom Deoband Criticises Saudi Govt For Banning Tablighi Jamaat
Darul Uloom Deoband Islamic Seminary in Uttar Pradesh | PTI

Trending

Islamic Seminary Darul Uloom Deoband Criticises Saudi Govt For Banning Tablighi Jamaat
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T15:23:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 3:23 pm

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has condemned the reported decision of Saudi Arabia to ban Islamic missionary movement Tablighi Jamaat after denouncing it as a "gateway of terrorism". Chief Rector of the Islamic seminary, Maulana Abul Qasim Nomani, has asked Saudi Arabia to rethink its decision, saying otherwise a wrong message may be conveyed to Muslims.

This is for the first time that the Islamic seminary of Deoband has openly condemned the Saudi government.

The religious affairs ministry of Saudi Arabia had recently dubbed the Tablighi Jamaat as a gateway of terrorism and banned it.

Prominent Muslim activist Zafar Sareshwala told PTI, "I am surprised by the decision of Saudi Arabia as the Tabligi Jamaat was always an antidote to any extremist idea. The Jamaat maintained its disapproval of all modern Jihadi movements. Even the Taliban has spoken many times against the Tablighi Jamaat".

Saudi Arabia's description of the Tablighi as a gateway of terrorism is unbelievable and unacceptable, he said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

In a video message from the UK, Sameeruddin Qasmi, Spokesperson of the Tabligi Jamaat of Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz, said, "It is a big allegation on the Tabligi Jamaat. It has no connection with terrorism. Tablighi Jamaat is the group that stops terrorism, condemn terrorism and disowns terrorism."

"We don't allow anyone to speak against any religion, community and country. We talk only for five pillars of Islam, none of our men have ever been found involved in any terrorist activities", he asserted.

"The Saudi government might have been mislead," he added.

Mohammad Miyan , the member of one of the factions of the Tablighi Jamaat, said, "Our Jamaats are working all over the world. Even in Saudi Arabia, Jamaat members are working to bring the Muslims on the right path as taught by the prophet. We will not comment over the decision of Saudi government, but our Jamaats will continue to work in Saudi Arabia".

Maulana Fakhrul Hasan Khan , a senior faculty in Darul Uloom Nadwa, said, "Till now we have received the news of ban only through the media. We will contact our people in Saudi Arabia before reaching any conclusion"

Tags

PTI Darul Uloom Deoband Tablighi jamaat Markaz Saudi Arabia International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Suspends Parliament, Goes Singapore

Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Suspends Parliament, Goes Singapore

China Needs More Ambitious Climate Goal: Top US Diplomat

South Africa President Ramaphosa Tests Positive For Covid-19, Country Records New High

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Dalai Lama Row: China Sentences Writer Go Sherab Gyatso To 10-year Prison, Here’s Why

Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa Suspends Parliament, Flies To Singapore Unscheduled

Covid-19: China Reports Spurt In More Fatal Delta Strain 'Sub-Lineage' Cases

West Bank Operation: Israeli Forces Kill 31-Year-Old Palestinian Man

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Distant Tragedy

A Distant Tragedy

The Eternal City

The Eternal City

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Twister 2021

Twister 2021

Advertisement

More from World

China Needs More Ambitious Climate Goals, Top US Diplomat Says

China Needs More Ambitious Climate Goals, Top US Diplomat Says

Italy: Gas Leak Explosion leaves 3 Dead, 6 Missing In Sicily

Italy: Gas Leak Explosion leaves 3 Dead, 6 Missing In Sicily

UK Warns Russia Of 'Severe' Cost Of Ukraine Incursion At G7

UK Warns Russia Of 'Severe' Cost Of Ukraine Incursion At G7

US Tornadoes: Death Toll Reaches 36, Search Operations On For The Missing

US Tornadoes: Death Toll Reaches 36, Search Operations On For The Missing

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Despite being richest in resources, especially in minerals, Balochistan still remains one of Pakistan’s least developed provinces where the local people are still needed to protest demanding basic requirements like clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement