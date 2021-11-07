Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Glasgow COP26: India Reports 17 Times Increase In Solar Energy Production Over 7 Years

India represents 17 per cent of the world's population but only accounts for 4 per cent historical cumulative emissions, India said at the COP26 Climate Summit at Glasgow.

Glasgow COP26: India Reports 17 Times Increase In Solar Energy Production Over 7 Years
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Glasgow COP26: India Reports 17 Times Increase In Solar Energy Production Over 7 Years
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T18:41:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 6:41 pm

India on Sunday told the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow that its solar energy capacity stands at about 45 gigawatts, a 17 times increase in the last seven years, asserting that although the country represents 17 per cent of the global population, its historical cumulative emissions are only 4 per cent.

India's Biennial Update Report (BUR) was submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in February.

The key highlight of the discussion on India’s third BUR was the achievement of 24 per cent reduction in emission intensity of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the period of 2005-2014, and the significant increase of its solar programme.

Related Stories

COP26: After Modi's Ambitious Targets, The Ball Is In US' Court To Save The World

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

All You Need To Know About COP 26

Making a statement on behalf of India, JR Bhatt, Adviser/Scientist in the Ministry of Environment, highlighted that India represents 17 per cent of the global population but its historical cumulative emissions are only 4 per cent, while current annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are only about 5 per cent.

“This is complemented by the fact that India is particularly vulnerable to climate change. However, India is nevertheless taking several mitigation actions, spanning across the entire economy and society and has progressively continued decoupling of its economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions,” said Bhatt.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

In the last seven years, India’s installed solar energy capacity has increased 17 times, he said, adding that the solar energy capacity now stands at about 45 gigawatts.

All the Parties commended India’s efforts on the BUR and its climate actions, including recent announcements of new measures.

There were questions about India’s multilateral efforts to combat climate change, including the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

India responded by saying that disaster risk is increasing in developing countries, and this is a step to enhance international cooperation which is much needed in the current times.

On the question of an increase in forest cover, India responded that people’s participation has played an important role in enhancing its forest cover, and that its forests provide all the four ecosystem services.

India highlighted that it speaks on climate change from a position of strength and responsibility.

“India’s 15 per cent of total carbon dioxide emission in 2016 was removed from the atmosphere by the LULUCF (Land Use, Land-Use Change and Forestry).

“Between 2015 and 2019, the forest and tree cover increased by 13,031 square kilometer and mangrove cover increased by 235 square kilometer. Populations of Asiatic lion, elephant, rhino increased manifold in the last 5 to 6 years,” according to India’s statement.

“We emphasise that India is particularly vulnerable to climate change, a point which many friends overlook in their eagerness to understand our mitigation efforts.

“To follow a sustainable path to development, India has taken several mitigation actions. There is no sector that has been left untouched while planning and implementing climate mitigation actions. They span across the entire economy and society,” it added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Glasgow Climate Change Climate Action Summit Climate Change/ Global Warming Climate Neutrality Cop26 Glasgow Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Solar Energy International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Israeli Prime Minister Refuses His Election Promise Of Reopening US Embassy In Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Refuses His Election Promise Of Reopening US Embassy In Jerusalem

Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa al-Kadhimi Survives Drone Attack In An Assassination Attempt

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Lifts Ban On Extremist Group TLP To End Anti-Government Agitation

Iraq Prime Minister Survives Assassination Bid With Armed Drone

Afghan Rights Activist, 3 Other Women Slain, 2 Suspects Held

AstroWorld Festival Tragedy: Massive Crowd At Travis Scott Concert Leaves 8 Dead In US

Australia Plans To Put A Rover On The Moon In 2024 To Hunt For Water

Earth-Bound SpaceX Crew Stuck With Diapers After Toilet Breaks Down In Return Capsule

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from World

US To Allow Vaccinated Foreigners To Enter From Nov 8: What It Means For Indian Travellers

US To Allow Vaccinated Foreigners To Enter From Nov 8: What It Means For Indian Travellers

UN Environment Report Flags Widening Gap In Adaptation Finance To Reduce GHG Emissions In Developing Countries

UN Environment Report Flags Widening Gap In Adaptation Finance To Reduce GHG Emissions In Developing Countries

US: German Skier's Remains Believed To Be Found After 38 years

US: German Skier's Remains Believed To Be Found After 38 years

Dark Skinned Latinos Face More Discrimination, Even In Their Own Community, Study Finds

Dark Skinned Latinos Face More Discrimination, Even In Their Own Community, Study Finds

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Says BJP Is A Non-Dynastic Party, Asks Members To Connect With Common People

PM Modi Says BJP Is A Non-Dynastic Party, Asks Members To Connect With Common People

Vikas Pathak / At the BJP's first national executive meet since the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the party workers should become a bridge of faith for the common man.

Glasgow COP26: India Reports 17 Times Increase In Solar Energy Production Over 7 Years

Glasgow COP26: India Reports 17 Times Increase In Solar Energy Production Over 7 Years

Outlook Web Desk / India represents 17 per cent of the world's population but only accounts for 4 per cent historical cumulative emissions, India said at the COP26 Climate Summit at Glasgow.

T20 World Cup: NZ Tame AFG, Enter Semis Ahead Of IND

T20 World Cup: NZ Tame AFG, Enter Semis Ahead Of IND

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in their final group match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Catch highlights of AFG vs NZ here.

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs 10/Litre And Diesel By Rs 5/Litre

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs 10/Litre And Diesel By Rs 5/Litre

Harish Manav / In Punjab, petrol will now cost Rs 95 per litre and diesel Rs 83.75 per litre. A decision in this regard was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Advertisement