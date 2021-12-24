Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Ex-South Korean President Park Jailed For Corruption, Pardoned

The South Korean Justice Ministry said in a statement that Park Geun-hye's pardon is aimed at overcoming past divisions and promoting national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ex-South Korean President Park Jailed For Corruption, Pardoned
Park Geun Hye | Getty Images

Trending

Ex-South Korean President Park Jailed For Corruption, Pardoned
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T10:02:30+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 10:02 am

The South Korean government said Friday it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes.

The Justice Ministry said in a statement that Park's pardon is aimed at overcoming past divisions and promoting national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry said the 69-year-old Park was among 3,094 people who are to be pardoned on Dec. 31.

“We should move into a new era by getting over the pains of the past. It's time to boldly pull together all our strengths for the future rather than fighting against each other while being preoccupied with the past,” President Moon Jae-in said in a statement.

“In the case of former President Park, we considered the fact that her health condition has deteriorated a lot after serving nearly five years in prison,” he said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests. Her ouster marked a stunning fall from grace for the country's first female president and conservative icon.

In January, South Korea's Supreme Court upheld her 20-year prison term. She could have served a combined 22 years behind bars because she was separately convicted of meddling in her party's nominations ahead of parliamentary elections in 2016.

Park has described herself as a victim of political revenge. She has refused to attend her trials since October 2017.

Park is the daughter of late authoritarian President Park Chung-hee. She was elected in late 2012 on a wave of support from conservatives who celebrate her father as a hero who pulled the country up from poverty despite his suppression of civil rights.

She was impeached by lawmakers in December 2016, and formally removed in March 2017, after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment.

Among the main charges she faced was collusion with her longtime confidante, Choi Soon-sil, to take millions of dollars in bribes and extortion money from some of the country's largest business groups, including Samsung, while she was in office.

She was succeeded by Moon Jae-in, a liberal who won a special by-election following her ouster.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) South Korea International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

New Year's Eve At New York's Times Square To Go On With Lesser People

New Year's Eve At New York's Times Square To Go On With Lesser People

India-China Ties In Deep Freeze, Only Modi And Xi Can Now Break The Deadlock

US Has Reunited 100 Children Separated From Parents Under Trump Administration

Elon Musk Says 'Web 3' Isn't Real', Jack Dorsey Is 'Banned' From It: What Is Web 3.0?

'Reduced Rate Of Hospitalisation': Recent Study On Omicron Has 'Good News'

Tiananmen Square Massacre Memorial Monument Removed From University Of Hong Kong

China: 13 Million People Under Covid-19 Lockdown, Weeks Before Winter Olympics

Russia-Germany Pipeline Hits Roadblock Amid Simmering Tensions With Ukraine

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from World

Covid-19: US Population Dips To Its Lowest Rate Ever

Covid-19: US Population Dips To Its Lowest Rate Ever

California To Require Booster Shots For Health Care Workers

California To Require Booster Shots For Health Care Workers

California To Require Booster Shots For Health Care Workers

California To Require Booster Shots For Health Care Workers

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Read More from Outlook

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

India-China Ties In Deep Freeze, Only Modi And Xi Can Now Break The Deadlock

India-China Ties In Deep Freeze, Only Modi And Xi Can Now Break The Deadlock

Seema Guha / 2022 will see more of the same in India-China ties as Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to punish India for joining the US-led effort to contain China.

Class Of 83! When Kapil’s ‘Davids’ Slayed The Goliaths Of World Cricket To Make India Believe

Class Of 83! When Kapil’s ‘Davids’ Slayed The Goliaths Of World Cricket To Make India Believe

Arijit Ghosh / India’s famous victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup against mighty West Indies at Lord’s inspired the Bollywood movie 83.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement