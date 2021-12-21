Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Ex-Intel Chief Confirms Israel's Role In Killing Of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Maj Gen Tamir Heyman, the now-retired general who headed military intelligence until October, appears to be the first official to confirm Israel's involvement in Soleimani killing. His comments were published in a Hebrew-language magazine closely affiliated with Israel's intelligence services.

Ex-Intel Chief Confirms Israel's Role In Killing Of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani
Iranian General Qassem Soleimani | AP

Trending

Ex-Intel Chief Confirms Israel's Role In Killing Of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T17:01:19+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 5:01 pm

Israel's former military intelligence chief says the country was involved in the American airstrike that killed  in January 2020. It was the first public acknowledgement of Israel's role in the operation.

Soleimani headed the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force and helped orchestrate Iran's involvement with paramilitary groups abroad. He was killed in a US drone strike at the Baghdad airport in January 2020, an incident that threatened to pull the countries into full-blown conflict.

A week after the airstrike, NBC News reported that Israeli intelligence helped confirm the details of Soleimani's flight from Damascus to Baghdad. Earlier this year, a Yahoo News reported that Israel “had access to Soleimani's numbers” and gave that intelligence to the United States.

But Maj Gen Tamir Heyman, the now-retired general who headed military intelligence until October, appears to be the first official to confirm Israel's involvement.

Heyman's comments were published in the November issue of a Hebrew-language magazine closely affiliated with Israel's intelligence services. The interview was held in late September, a couple weeks before his retirement from the military. The authors wrote that Heyman opened the interview by talking about the American airstrike that killed Soleimani, but in which Israeli intelligence played a part.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

“Assassinating Soleimani was an an achievement, since our main enemy, in my eyes, are the Iranians," Heyman told the magazine. He said there were “two significant and important assassinations during my term” as head of army intelligence.

“The first, as I've already recalled, is that of Qassem Soleimani -- it's rare to locate someone so senior, who is the architect of the fighting force, the strategist and the operator -- it's rare,” he said. Heyman called Soleimani “the engine of the train of Iranian entrenchment" in neighbouring Syria.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria in the past decade, but rarely publicly comments on them. Israel has said, however, that it has targeted bases of Iranian-backed force and arms shipments bound for Iran's proxy, the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah.

Heyman said that Israeli strikes had succeeded in “preventing the attempt by Iran to put down roots in Syria”. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Heyman's remarks.

The interview was published as world powers and Iran were engaged in negotiations to reach a new agreement to curb Iran's nuclear programme. The previous deal, struck in 2015, unravelled after the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and re-imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran.

On Wednesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was scheduled to meet this week in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to discuss “a range of issues of strategic importance to the US-Israel bilateral relationship, including the threat posed by Iran," National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said.

Israel considers Iran its regional arch-foe, and says it will take any steps needed to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Iran insists its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Qasem Soleimani Jerusalem Israel Iranian General International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Omicron Scare: Thailand Reimposes Quarantine For Travelers As Concerns Grow Over The New Strain

Omicron Scare: Thailand Reimposes Quarantine For Travelers As Concerns Grow Over The New Strain

Africa: After France Departure, Mali Left Alone To Fight Extremists Amid Political Crisis

Taking Law Into Hands, Against Teachings Of Quran: Pakistan Apex Religious Body

Fuel Prices In Lanka Hiked; Government Says Talks On With India For LoC

UK's First Woman MP Deletes Tweet On Golden Temple Mob Lynching Mentioning 'Hindu Terrorist'

Yearender 2021: 5 Worst Natural Disasters Of The Year

US Reports 1st Omicron-Related Death As Unvaccinated Man Dies

Omicron Sweeps Across America, Now 73% Of New US COVID Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from World

Bidens Welcome New Puppy And Cat; White House Welcomes Commander As Major Gets A Boot

Bidens Welcome New Puppy And Cat; White House Welcomes Commander As Major Gets A Boot

Jan 6 Committee Seeks Interview With GOP Rep. Scott Perry

Jan 6 Committee Seeks Interview With GOP Rep. Scott Perry

Omicron Sweeps Across America, Account For 73% Of New Covid-19 Cases In US

Omicron Sweeps Across America, Account For 73% Of New Covid-19 Cases In US

Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds Talks With PM Modi On Asia-Pacific Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds Talks With PM Modi On Asia-Pacific Region

Read More from Outlook

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission's proposals to add six seats in Jammu and only one in Kashmir have led to protests from several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Tabeenah Anjum / Giving loan waivers to farmers and creating jobs for the unemployed appear to be most difficult for Rajasthan Congress. What are its challenges ahead?

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: South Korea Edge Out Pakistan 6-5 In Thriller

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: South Korea Edge Out Pakistan 6-5 In Thriller

Koushik Paul / Korea will now await the winners of the second semifinal between India vs Japan. India and Pakistan had shared the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy hockey title for men.

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Priyam Shukla / While the centre says that the bill passes all the legal scrutinies, it is feared that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link Aadhar with Voter ID may lead to mass disenfranchisement.

Advertisement