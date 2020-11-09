November 09, 2020
Corona
Argument Over Dog Leads To Shooting In Nashville; 8 Wounded

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 1 am on Sunday, says Police

Associated Press (AP) 09 November 2020
Representational Image
An argument that started over a dog led to a shooting that left eight people wounded in Tennessee. Nashville police said they were looking for two male suspects.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 1 am Sunday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The statement said the two suspects began arguing and one of them had a dog with him. The suspect with the dog pulled out a handgun, police said. The second suspect left, then returned a short time later with a gun and accompanied by several other men. An exchange of gunfire ensued.

Police said they recovered a handgun from the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.

