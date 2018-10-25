Two Chinese Helicopters Violated Indian Airspace Along LAC: Report

Two Chinese helicopters on September 27 crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC)- the de-facto border between China and India, sources told ANI.

The choppers remained in the territory for about 10 minutes near Ladakh trig heights also known as Trade junction, which connects Ladakh with Tibet.

Recently, a Pakistani chopper violated Indian airspace along the LAC in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH A Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/O4QHxCf7CR — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the helicopter violated the airspace around 12:10 pm.

He said the helicopter came closer to the LoC and passed through the area. “It didn’t come deep inside as many are claiming. But it is an air violation,” he added.

Officials said that a white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back. Three forward posts fired small arms after noticing the airspace violation, according to officials.

Earlier in February, another Pakistani helicopter was reportedy seen flying at a close range distance of 300 metres from the LoC, according to NDTV.

(With Agency Inputs)