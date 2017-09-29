Gujarat Student Gets Pass Marks For Writing Expletives And Erotic Stories In Economics Paper

In what could be called as extreme case of negligence, an examiner gave pass marks to a class 12 student in Gujarat who had written expletives and erotic stories as answers of five questions in his Economics paper during Board Examination.

The boy, who hails from Rajkot, wrote about his imaginary experience of making love with Bollywood actresses Rani Mukherjee and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the paper but still cleared the paper by scoring 36 marks, reported The Times of India.

However, after the moderator re-checked the answer paper, he failed the student by deducting 14 marks. The teacher who had callously checked the answer paper has also been fined Rs 1,000, the report adds.

R R Thakkar, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) vice-chairman, told the newspaper: "This year, 1,000 teachers, who assessed class 12 general stream papers, were fined Rs 10 lakh for errors in paper checking."

Thakkar also spoke about how teachers make major errors in totalling and stressed that it could have disastrous consequences on the future of students.

In a similar incident, another boy from Gujarat's Anand district had written sexually explicit content in board exam, earlier this year.

He had written about his sexual fantasies with his sister-in-law, a film actress and his cook in chemistry answer paper, says this TOI report.