Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

WBBL T20: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues Shine For Melbourne Renegades

But other Indian cricketers, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma were off-colour for Sydney Thunder.

WBBL T20: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues Shine For Melbourne Renegades
Harmanpreet Kaur hit 19-ball 24 as Melbourne Renegades chased down Hobart Hurricanes 121 in 19.2 overs. | Screengrab: Twitter (@RenegadesWBBL)

Trending

WBBL T20: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues Shine For Melbourne Renegades
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T20:38:51+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 8:38 pm

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur held her nerves under pressure while opener Jemimah Rodrigues scored an invaluable 33 as Melbourne Renegades beat hosts Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets in a Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) match Hobart, Australia on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Chasing 122, Rodrigues and skipper Sophie Molineaux (16 off 16) shared 22 runs for the opening stand before the latter departed.

Rodrigues, whose knock came off 34 balls and was laced with two boundaries and a six, then stitched 68 runs for the second wicket with Courtney Webb (31) before three quick wickets made the chase a little tricky for Renegades.

With pressure building after the loss of quick wickets, the onus was on the experienced Harmanpreet (24 not out off 19) to hold the innings together and get Renegades over the finishing line. The Indian completed the job with four balls in hand and with a bit of support from George Wareham (5 not out) at the other end.

Earlier, Renegades' spin twin of Molineux (2/12) and Wareham (3/13) applied the brakes before bowling out Hurricanes for 121.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Harmanpreet also registered her name in the wicket-takers' list, taking the wicket of compatriot Richa Ghosh, who played a 14-ball 21-run cameo.

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma failed to live up to their reputations as their side Sydney Thunder lost by 30 runs against Adelaide Strikers here.

Sent into bat, Adelaide Strikers rode on skipper Tahlia McGrath's 42 and Madeline Penna's 35 to post a competitive 140 for seven.

Deepti Sharma turned out to be expensive with the ball, giving away 32 runs from her four overs while accounting for one wicket.

While chasing, the Indian duo of Mandhana (4) and Deepti (4) failed to sparkle with the bat as Sydney Thunders were bowled out for 110.

Both the matches were played behind closed doors under strict bio-security protocols after the state of Tasmania went into a three-day lockdown on Friday following a COVID scare.

Tags

PTI Smriti Mandhana Jemimah Rodrigues Harmanpreet Kaur Deepti Sharma Hobart Australia Cricket Big Bash League (BBL) Women's Cricket T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Kieron Pollard Backs Chris Gayle To Do Well For West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup: Kieron Pollard Backs Chris Gayle To Do Well For West Indies

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Has His Say On India Vs Pakistan Cricket Rivalry

T20 World Cup: After Guiding CSK To Fourth IPL Title, Stephen Fleming Joins New Zealand Camp

Indian Cricketers Need To Show Maturity To Win ICC T20 World Cup: BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly

T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni's 'Eye For Intricate Details' Will Help India, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli On Rahul Dravid's Appointment As India Head Coach: 'No Idea Exactly What's Happening'

T20 World Cup: India 'Mentor' MS Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK, And Become Virat Kohli's Sounding Board

Breaking Down IPL 2021 Boundaries, By Fours And Sixes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Advertisement

More from Sports

Chennai Super Kings Win Fourth IPL Title - A Look At All The Finalists

Chennai Super Kings Win Fourth IPL Title - A Look At All The Finalists

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know - Teams, Squads, Fixtures And How To Watch

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know - Teams, Squads, Fixtures And How To Watch

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Match: When And Where To Watch

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Match: When And Where To Watch

CSK's IPL 2021 Win Shows 'Experience Is Important' As Stephen Fleming Hails 'Rewarding' Title

CSK's IPL 2021 Win Shows 'Experience Is Important' As Stephen Fleming Hails 'Rewarding' Title

Read More from Outlook

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Non-Local Vendors Shot Dead By Militants

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Non-Local Vendors Shot Dead By Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Police claim 13 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in nine encounters over the last nine days.

Congress Says India No Longer Regarded Democracy, Announces Dates To Elect Party President

Congress Says India No Longer Regarded Democracy, Announces Dates To Elect Party President

Outlook Web Desk / The crucial meeting of the Congress working committee (CWC) on Saturday approved the schedule for organisational polls at various levels.

India 'Mentor' Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK

India 'Mentor' Dhoni Ready To Set Template For CSK

PTI / Dhoni has been pretty ambiguous about his future as an IPL player. And the new role with India will help him decide which route to take.

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Kerala: Atleast 10 Missing In Kottayam As Torrential Rain Hits Hard, IAF Assistance Sought

Outlook Web Desk / Landslides have been reported around the areas of Koottickal and Peruvanthanam, the two hilly areas falling under Kottayam and Idukki districts respectively.

Advertisement