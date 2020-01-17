January 17, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Hobart International: Sania Mirza Enters Women's Doubles Final

Hobart International: Sania Mirza Enters Women's Doubles Final

Sania Mirza is making a return to the WTA circuit after two years

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Hobart International: Sania Mirza Enters Women's Doubles Final
Sania Mirza
File Photo
Hobart International: Sania Mirza Enters Women's Doubles Final
outlookindia.com
2020-01-17T10:58:19+0530

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok stormed into the women's doubles final of the Hobart International on Friday. (More Tennis News)

Mirza and Kichenok defeated Slovenian-Czech duo of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova in straight sets, 7-6 (3) 6-2 in their semifinal clash at Hobart.

The 33-year-old Sania is returning to the WTA circuit after two years.

During her time away from the game, she battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break in April 2018 to give birth to her son Izhaan. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Next Story >>

No BCCI Contract For MS Dhoni: Harbhajan Singh Makes Massive Statement About Former India Captain's Career

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sania Mirza Hobart Tennis WTA Tour Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos