Hobart International: Sania Mirza Enters Women's Doubles Final

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok stormed into the women's doubles final of the Hobart International on Friday. (More Tennis News)

Mirza and Kichenok defeated Slovenian-Czech duo of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova in straight sets, 7-6 (3) 6-2 in their semifinal clash at Hobart.

The 33-year-old Sania is returning to the WTA circuit after two years.

During her time away from the game, she battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break in April 2018 to give birth to her son Izhaan. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.