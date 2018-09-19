Rupee Recovers From All-Time Low, Regains 28 Paise Against US Dollar

﻿
The rupee on Tuesday slid further by 47 paise to settle at a record low of 72.98 after scaling an all-time low of 72.99.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2018
The rupee on Wednesday rebounded from its all-time low by rising 28 paise to 72.70 against the US dollar in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Besides, dollar-selling by exporters and banks, easing crude prices in the global market and weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas, helped the domestic currency rebound, forex dealers said.

A higher opening in the equity market also supported the recovery in the rupee, they said.

The rupee on Tuesday slid further by 47 paise to settle at a record low of 72.98  (intra-day) against the US currency due to surging crude oil prices and escalating trade war worries.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex recovered by 142.26 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 37,432.93 in opening trade on Wednesday.

(PTI)  

