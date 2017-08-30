The Website
National

Rajasthan: IAF Sahayak Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances Near Barrack In Naal Air Force Station

The body of Sukhdev Singh (47), who hailed form Aakalgarh in Punjab, was found by Rajpal Singh Rajput, the warrant officer of the Air Force Station, on Tuesday.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image/PTI
A sahayak of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was found dead under mysterious circumstances near his barrack in Naal Air Force station area of Bikaner district, the police said on Wednesday.

The body of Sukhdev Singh (47), who hailed form Aakalgarh in Punjab, was found by Rajpal Singh Rajput, the warrant officer of the Air Force Station, on Tuesday, they said.

The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, SHO of Naal police station Dharam Punia said.

The matter has been registered under section 174 of the CrPc and further investigation is on, the officer said.

(PTI)

