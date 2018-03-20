Rail-'Roko' Protest Called Off, Mumbai Local Train Services Resume On Central Line

Scores of agitated students demanding jobs in railways on Tuesday blocked rail traffic, including suburban services between Matunga and Dadar stations, causing difficulties to lakhs of commuters, a Central Railway official said.

The students blocked the rail track at 7 am, forcing railway to stop the suburban as well as express train in the affected section between Matunga and CSMT.

The blockade, however, was called off around 11 am.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Agitators have called off their protest and further discussions will be held, railway minister Piyush Goyal said, adding that recruitment in railways is underway at a large scale.

"On directives of the Supreme Court, Indian railways has made a recruitment policy that is unbiased and transparent, Goyal added.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state assembly that he was in continuous touch with his officials.

"No rules have changed, 20% seats are reserved for apprentices, but they are demanding more...The lathi-charge was done after agitators started pelting stones,no one was injured," he said.

A large number of policemen tried to remove the protesters from the tracks and even used batons as students refused to budge, holding up placards and shouting slogans demanding jobs in the railways. The protesters allegedly also threw stones at the local trains, reported NDTV.

#UPDATE #Mumbai: Railway traffic resumes, agitating railway job aspirants still present at the spot where they have been protesting, between Matunga & Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station. pic.twitter.com/hKaZ5mXtGQ Advertisement opens in new window — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

Entire four lines were affected between Matunga and CSMT.

#UPDATE #Mumbai: Railway traffic affected as 'rail-roko' agitation by railway job aspirants, continues, between Matunga & Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station. pic.twitter.com/BgqdfOXR1G — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

#Mumbai: Railway traffic affected due to student agitation between Matunga & Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, the agitators are demanding jobs in railways. Police has reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/rlFp1K4tBz — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

"There has been no recruitment since last four years. We are struggling from pillars to post. Over 10 students have committed suicide. We cannot let such things happen," a student who was part of the protest said.

"We will not budge from here until and unless Railway Minister Piyush Goyal come and meet us. Our several prayers made to DRM (Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division) have failed," another student said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Mumbai police along with GRP and RPF jawans are having talks with the students and railway's first priority was to clear the track first," Chief PRO of Central Railway Sunil Udasi said.

Students shouting slogans against railways held placard in their hands demanding one time settlement from GM quota and said that they demand jobs from government.

(With ANI inputs)