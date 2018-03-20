The Website
20 March 2018 Last Updated at 10:55 am National

Rail-'Roko' Protest Called Off, Mumbai Local Train Services Resume On Central Line

The students blocked the rail track at 7 am, forcing railway to stop the suburban as well as express train in the affected section between Matunga and CSMT.
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-03-20T12:05:08+0530

Scores of agitated students demanding jobs in railways on Tuesday blocked rail traffic, including suburban services between Matunga and Dadar stations, causing difficulties to lakhs of commuters, a Central Railway official said.

The blockade, however, was called off around 11 am.

"Agitators have called off their protest and further discussions will be held, railway minister Piyush Goyal said, adding that recruitment in railways is underway at a large scale.

"On directives of the Supreme Court, Indian railways has made a recruitment policy that is unbiased and transparent, Goyal added. 

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state assembly that he was in continuous touch with his officials.

"No rules have changed, 20% seats are reserved for apprentices, but they are demanding more...The lathi-charge was done after agitators started pelting stones,no one was injured," he said.

A large number of policemen tried to remove the protesters from the tracks and even used batons as students refused to budge, holding up placards and shouting slogans demanding jobs in the railways. The protesters allegedly also threw stones at the local trains, reported  NDTV.

Entire four lines were affected between Matunga and CSMT.

"There has been no recruitment since last four years. We are struggling from pillars to post. Over 10 students have committed suicide. We cannot let such things happen," a student who was part of the protest said.

"We will not budge from here until and unless Railway Minister Piyush Goyal come and meet us. Our several prayers made to DRM (Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division) have failed," another student said.

"Mumbai police along with GRP and RPF jawans are having talks with the students and railway's first priority was to clear the track first," Chief PRO of Central Railway Sunil Udasi said.

Students shouting slogans against railways held placard in their hands demanding one time settlement from GM quota and said that they demand jobs from government.

(With ANI inputs)

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Maharashtra Protests AC Local Train National Reportage

