Gandhi Didn't Comply With Security Arrangements: HM Singh On Congress Protests In LS

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, while refuting reports of improper arrangements made during Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's recent Gujarat visit, said he did not use the bullet-proof vehicle that was provided by the police.

Addressing the Monsoon session of Lok Sabha here, Rajnath argued that several police personnel were deployed for his safety, but the Congress frontrunner did not pay heed to the security arrangements made for him.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Rahul did not listen to the area police or the SPG officials, but only to his personal secretary. A large number of security personnel were deployed on the day, but Rahul did not sit in the vehicle provided by the police," alleged Rajnath.

Rahul's convoy was attacked on Friday when he was on his way to the helipad after visiting the flood-hit areas in Gujarat's Dhanera. Following this, the police arrested one Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Jayesh Darji, on Saturday.

Re-iterating the same, Rajnath said the government is looking into the matter, and investigation is underway.

"Rahul should have followed security related suggestions," he further opined.

The Home Minister further accused Rahul of violating the Special Protection Group Act, 1988, (SPG) apart from being negligent of safety measures.

"In the last two years, Rahul Gandhi was out for 72 days on six foreign tours, but didn't take SPG cover during any of those visits. We want to know where did he go and why he didn't take SPG cover," argued Rajnath.

Advertisement opens in new window

Rahul had blamed the BJP for the attack and said, "BJP workers threw a stone at me which hit my personal security officer (PSO). This is Prime Minister Modi and BJP-RSS's way of politics. What can I say?" Rahul told the media.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul took to Twitter and wrote, "Narendra Modi ji's slogans, black flags and stones will not stop us.... We will put in all our might into the service of people."

Condemning the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said a senior officer was appointed to investigate into the incident and assured that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon, following the upheaval that was witnessed over the matter. (ANI)