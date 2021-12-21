Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
President Kovind Called National Education Policy 2020, A "Well- Planned Roadmap" To Nurture Young Talent

The President pointed out that the Union Government has recommended names of three cities from the entire country for being listed in UNESCO’s Global Network of Learning and two of them are from Kerala.

2021-12-21T18:04:19+05:30
Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 6:04 pm

Delivering his speech at the 5th Convocation of the Central University of Kerala at the Periyar campus, President Ram Nath Kovind said, that the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 is a well-planned roadmap to develop an ecosystem that will nurture the talent of the country's young generation,

He further said, the NEP aims to prepare the students for the world of tomorrow, while also equipping them with the best of India's own traditions.

"India is, after all, the land of Nalanda and Takshshila, of Aryabhata, Bhaskaracharya and Panini. Gandhiji compared the indigenous educational system with a beautiful tree that perished under colonialism. An effort is being made to rediscover its best aspects so that India makes a contribution to the world that it alone is destined to make," Kovind said.

He said the country's growing population makes it "incumbent upon us to nurture the next generation talent." "When the younger generation is provided with skills and knowledge required for success in the world of the twenty-first century, they can do miracles," he said.

"The two cities of Thrissur and Nilambur, being part of this Global Network, supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Especially the goal of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting life-long learning opportunities for all," he said.

Kovind handed over gold medals to three graduates. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and State Local Self Government and Excise Minister M V Govindan also attended the event.

(With PTI Inputs)

